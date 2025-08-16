Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Wins on the road dominated Friday’s Sports Direct Women’s Premiership programme - including an emphatic 8-0 success for the league leaders and key result at the opposite end of the table.

High-flying Glentoran Women dominated the clash with Crusaders Strikers at Seaview with high-scoring success.

Cliftonville Ladies, Linfield Women and Larne Women also returned back to home base celebrating wins under the floodlights.

Kascie Weir fired home an early brace to establish Glentoran Women’s command.

Aimee Kerr followed up her team-mates double delight to put Glentoran Women clear by 4-0.

Goals either side of the interval for Jenna McKearney and Nadene Caldwell increased the advantage before Kerr’s hat-trick finish past the hour mark and a spot on the scoresheet for substitute Rachel Rogan to wrap up the victory.

Linfield Women managed to maintain the chase with a 6-0 victory against Lisburn Ladies at The Bluebell Stadium.

Hannah Doherty’s double arrived after the opening goal by Cora Chambers.

Doherty’s goal direct from a corner-kick to make it 3-0 proved one particular highlight, with Eve Reilly on target after the break.

Rebecca Bassett scored number five for Linfield Women ahead of a second on the night for Reilly.

Cliftonville Ladies posted a goal in each half towards a 2-0 triumph at Crewe Park against Lisburn Rangers.

Abbie Magee’s inswinging free-kick was converted by Teegan Lynch off a close-range touch.

After the break, Carla Devine’s header offered a decisive finish to Marissa Callaghan’s near-post delivery.

Larne Women now sit level with Lisburn Ladies on three points apiece at the foot of the table following a welcome first Premiership win.

Although still having played a game more than Lisburn Ladies, Larne Women will gain confidence from the 4-1 defeat of Derry City Women.

Sasha Clare broke the deadlock ahead of an own goal by Laura Dowey and third Larne Women lift thanks to Aimee-Lee Peachey.