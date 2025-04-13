Rory McIlroy's third-round 66 attracted big crowds at Augusta National on Saturday | Getty Images

Crowd-favourite Rory McIlroy is expecting a ‘rowdy’ atmosphere when he tees off alongside Bryson DeChambeau in the final pairing of Sunday’s Masters.

But the four-time Major champion insisted he’ll be keeping his head in the game as he bids to secure a maiden victory at Augusta National.

It’s a dream last group out for the Patrons. The crowds that followed McIlroy around his third-day 66 on Saturday - a score that took him to the top of the leaderboard - were enormous. The atmosphere, electric, as the Holywood man once again stole the show following his six-under-par heroics on Friday.

But current US Open champion DeChambeau - who pipped McIlroy to that crown at Pinehurst last year - runs the world No2 close in the popularity stakes here in Georgia and will have his backers as the duo once again go head-to-head for the first major of the season.

There was evidence of that the 16th-hole today, with the American recording a birdie and lapping up the applause of those in the stands - even if he did instigate it with an devilish stare.

His presence will no doubt add a decibel or two to the noise levels and provide an edge to proceedings. But McIlroy insisted he’ll not get distracted by the emotions of the crowd or any potential antics from his opponent.

Speaking after his third round, the 35-year-old said about the Augusta fans: ‘Look, it's amazing to have the support. You know, these Patrons and these galleries are a pleasure to play in front of, each and every year we come back. They are some of the most knowledgeable golf Patrons or spectators that we play in front of.

‘Yeah, look, it's a pleasure to play in front of them and to have that atmosphere and that support.

‘Tomorrow in that final group is going to be a little rowdy and a little loud.

‘I'm just going to have to settle in and really try to keep myself in my own little bubble and keep my head down and, you know, sort of approach tomorrow with the same attitude that I have tried to approach the last three days with.’

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after birdieing the 18th on Saturday | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy promises not to be ‘robot’ on final day at Augusta

A third round that incorporated four birdies and two eagles at the par-five second and 15th holes only went and endeared McIlroy further with the Masters Patrons.

It also propelled him to the top of the leaderboard as he overtook both previous leader Justin Rose (-8) and DeChambeau (-10), who started the day on minus seven.

And while McIlroy won’t let the atmosphere of tomorrow’s final round infiltrate his plan of attack, he reassured fans he won’t approach the round like a ‘robot’.

He added: ‘I think I am quite a sort of momentum player. There is a balance, though. You know, you have to sort of try to ride that momentum as much as you can but then also temper it with a little bit of, you know, rationale and logic.