Golf star Rory McIlroy scores hole in one with appearance in Adam Sandler's comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2

Rory McIlory appears in the trailer for forthcoming comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

Golf star Rory McIlroy is set to light up the sliver screen with an appearance in comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

The Co Down native, already famed for his skill on the driving range, shows up in the newly-released trailer for the long-awaited Adam Sandler movie, which tees off on Netflix this July.

The film catches up with the titular character, a failed ice hockey player turned golf prodigy, as he rediscovers his passion for the sport.

McIlroy is one of a host of professional golfers to show up in the sequel, joining fellow big names such as John Daly, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Jack Nicklaus.

Other roles are played by rapper Eminem, American football players Reggie Bush and Travis Kelce, and Limerick-born professional wrestler Becky Lynch.

Returning from the first movie are Ben Stiller as an abusive orderly in an old folks’ home, Julie Bowen as Happy Gilmore’s love interest, and Christopher McDonald as antagonistic arrogant golf star Shooter McGavin.

The newly-released trailer gives little away about the plot of the movie, though features gags such as Gilmore’s devastating drive accidentally smashing through the screen of a golf simulator.

Sandler has previously stated the plot would involve Happy Gilmore taking part in a seniors golf tournament, which is likely where the real-life pros, including Rory McIlroy, will show up.

Adam Sandler swings into action in Happy Gilmore 2.

It appears some of the professional golfers will have bigger roles than others, however.

Recent episodes of the Netflix documentary series Full Swing, which takes a look behind the scenes of a PGA tour, included a sneak peek of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele filming a scene of them landing on their backs on a broken table, recognisably wearing gold jackets that featured in the first Happy Gilmore movie.

Another clip includes pro Scottie Scheffler working with actor Christopher McDonald on the set of the sequel.

The trailer was released two days after Rory McIlroy scored his second Players Championship title in a dramatic showdown in Florida.

The 35-year-old turned a four-shot deficit into a three-stroke lead in the final round on Sunday (16th), his victory coming as thunderstorms forced a four-hour weather delay.