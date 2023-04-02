Scheffler is bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back green jackets after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main contenders for the year’s first men’s major championship.

Rory McIlroy

Despite losing his semi-final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from two up with three to play, McIlroy left Austin Country Club feeling “really bullish” about the state of his game and his chances of completing the career grand slam at Augusta. The world number two also revealed he was fitting in a second scouting trip to the course, despite having already played 54 holes there recently. McIlroy’s final round of 64 last year was a thrilling reminder of his capabilities and a missed cut in 2021 is the only real blemish on his Masters record over the last nine years.

Scottie Scheffler

Although it is widely recognised that Augusta National is a course where experience is a distinct advantage, Scheffler’s victory in 2022 came on just his third start and followed finishes of 19th and 18th in the previous two years. It was also his fourth win in six events and the American has been in a similarly rich vein of form this season, successfully defending his WM Phoenix Open title and also winning the Players Championship by five shots before reaching the semi-finals in defence of his match play title.

Cameron Smith

So much has happened in men’s golf since last year’s Masters that it would be easy to forget that Cameron Smith was in the last group alongside Scheffler in the final round and birdied the first two holes to close within a shot of the leader. The Australian then faltered and eventually finished third, but was also fifth in 2018 and 2020 and claimed his maiden major title in the 150th Open at St Andrews last July before joining LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm

Rahm’s form has slipped somewhat since his brilliant run of three wins, a third place and a tie for seventh in five events lifted him back to the top of the world rankings. The second seed, who withdrew from the Players Championship due to a stomach virus, lost to Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel to fail to reach the knockout stages and slipped a place in the world rankings as a result. A tie for 27th in last year’s Masters ended a run of four straight top 10s and the former US Open champion will be keen to contend for the title once again.

