Some of the biggest games in golf have passed comment on the Royal Portrush Golf Club venue. (Photo: The R&A)

Anticipation is building ahead of this week's Open Championship in Portrush as the game's elite transcend on the north coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For just the third time in the course's history, Royal Portrush will host The Open, where one lucky player will get his hands on the Claret Jug at the close of play on Sunday.

The 2019 version had so much excitement following a long absence - but it was certainly worth the wait as Shane Lowry provided a fitting climax in front of record crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spectators and more importantly, the players, were full of compliments for the north Antrim venue and here's what some of the elite golfers have had to say about their experience at Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry celebrates on the 18th hole during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush in 2019

Champion Lowry said: “The way it was ran, the golf course, everybody was raving about the golf course, how good it was. So I'd be very surprised if it's not back here in the next ten years.

“It was just incredible to walk down 18. The crowd is going wild.

"Singing "Olé, Olé." It's like something that I just couldn't believe was happening to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary three-time Open winner Tiger Woods spoke about the quirks of the course at Royal Portrush: “This is just a wonderful golf course. It can play so many different ways. [A lot] depends on the wind and what it does. Some of the bunkers here, you wonder why in the hell is it there. And then all of a sudden it's in play.

“The difference between this layout versus most of the Open layouts is that the ball seems to repel around the greens a lot. You're going to have a lot of either bump-and-run chips [or] slow putts coming up the hills. But it's an unbelievable golf course.”

American Rickie Fowler, who finished T6 at 5-under-par in 2019, felt that the course challenged players in different ways.

He stated: “I think this golf course is a great test.

"It's very different from what I've seen from a lot of traditional links golf courses. There are a lot of more forced carries and doglegs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does force you to play the ball in the air a bit more and test your ball-striking."

Fellow American star Justin Thomas, who enjoyed his best Open finish in 2019, said: “It's a beautiful, beautiful course. I feel that it's just a great test of golf. It has a little bit of everything. You're going to have some holes with some short irons, some holes with some long irons, great variety on the par-3s, but an opportunity for different set-ups.

“I think it's just a tremendous golf course.”

Jordan Spieth, who won the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017, commented: “It’s got a lot of character to it that maybe won’t be recognised by just seeing it on TV which makes it really special.

"Here and Augusta are my favourite events in the entire world. It never disappoints. It was awesome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second at Royal Portrush in 2019, said the crowd support throughout the week was phenomenal: “I think people watching today, if they're not into golf, I think it's amazing for the sport.

"I think the tournament has done itself proud. They've shown how great the game is and how good it is to watch.

“The atmosphere for us as golfers was just great. I loved it. For or against you, you can't help but appreciate and love what today was.”

Two-time Open Champion Padraig Harrington also voiced his appreciation for the Dunluce links, saying: “I’ve always put Portrush right at the top of my list of favourite courses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the greatest players of all time, Gary Player from South Africa, also lauded Royal Portrush: “I don’t think there’s a better golf course ever chosen for The Open.”

The verdict from Tom Watson is equally as complimentary: “It’s as pretty a golf course as you’ll ever play.”

Home favourite Darren Clarke was given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot in 2019.

Despite missing the cut, the 2011 Open Champion says Royal Portrush can reward those who play good golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thing about Royal Portrush, it's a fair golf course," he said.

“If you play well around Portrush you should have the opportunity to score well. If you're missing too many shots you're not going to get around Portrush, and that's the way it is.