'Amazing few weeks' as Rory McIlroy celebrates fan boost off Masters joy leading up to second major
McIlroy has described as “an amazing few weeks” the reaction following last month’s Augusta triumph that secured his place in golf history as the sixth member of the grand slam club.
The Northern Ireland icon’s popularity has been reflected in messages from US presidents, superstars such as music legend Elton John and widespread warmth from within the world of golf to breaking his decade-plus wait for that fifth major and first green jacket.
McIlroy started Friday’s second round of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia five shots back from overnight leader Keith Mitchell off an opening day with the backdrop of fans showing support including one ‘Congrats Rory’ sign that led to the world number two highlighting his pride in such backing.
"It was amazing (the support from the fans)...we got a really nice crowd out there,” said McIlroy this week. “It's been an amazing few weeks and nice to come somewhere and people are excited for you and doing stuff like that (the sign)...it's really nice.
“I think any time we do come to Philly, it's a great sports town obviously and people do get behind their teams but also the events that are brought here.
"I feel like any time that I have played around here, whether it be Merion or Aronimink or here (Philadelphia Cricket Club), the energy has always been great.”
McIlroy’s second round left him sitting on a seven-under-par score overall, still five off Mitchell in top spot following both players posting 67.
McIlroy has also reflected on his respect for the current tournament and role in his work towards tackling next week’s US PGA Championship and attempt at another major.
“I don't want to diminish this tournament and this championship but, to me, with everything that's happened over the past couple of weeks, this was always going to be a great prep week for me to see where my game was and sort of refine a few things,” he said. “I still want to play well and I still want to have a chance to win the tournament...but I'll have a really, a much better gauge of where my game is going into next week after these four days than I would have had if I hadn't had played or if I just spent the week at home practicing.
"So it's an important week for me.”
With the US PGA Championship in mind – and in response to a media question around golf storylines now his Masters chase is over – a relaxed McIlroy declared: “Hopefully in two weeks’ time you're talking about me being a six-time major champion instead of a five-time major champion.”
He added: There's enough great storylines in golf...you've got Jordan Spieth going for the career grand slam next week. You've got a lot of exciting stuff happening in the women's game. There's always great storylines in golf and it certainly doesn't just have to be about me.”