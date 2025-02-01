AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Rory McIlroy's tee times and Saturday group details as Northern Irishman is six shots off the lead
The Northern Irishman, who opened with a 66, picked up four birdies in his opening seven holes, but four dropped shots in six holes from the 12th dropped him off the pace.
However, he finished strongly by sinking a 25-foot putt to eagle the 18th at Pebble Beach for a round of 70, which drops him into a large group on eight-under-par.
McIlroy tees off for third round at 5:40pm GMT alongside Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard and American star Collin Morikawa.
Meanwhile, Austrian Ryder Cup player Straka, who won The American Express tournament last month, carded his second successive seven-under-par round at Pebble Beach before the worst of the weather arrived.
Overnight leader Russell Henley, who added a second round 69, shares second on 11-under-par with Australian Cam Davis after his 68 on the Spyglass Hill course.
Justin Rose added a 69 at Spyglass Hill to his opening 65 to be among a group on 10-under-par which also includes American Tony Finau and South Korea’s Tom Kim, who both matched Straka for the lowest round of the day.
Among those alongside McIlroy in a tie for 13th are Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who also shot a 70, Hojgaard and American major champions Morikawa and Justin Thomas.
World number one Scottie Scheffler, playing his first tournament of the season after a hand injury, is a shot further back after rescuing par from the beach on the 18th at Pebble Beach for a round of 70.
McIlroy’s playing partner Ludvig Aberg, who opened with a 77, withdrew before the second round due to illness.
The final two rounds are played without the amateur partners at Pebble Beach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.