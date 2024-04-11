Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marlin, a former manager at the tournament with Tyrone, was instrumental in Club NI’s participation in the tournament in the past and in his new role as talent coach with FIFA he is working with the Bahrain FA as he looks to provide his wisdom, knowledge and advice to those on the Persian Gulf.

The Bahrain national team will compete in the Junior (U14) section of the tournament and tournament management team member Sam Gamble said they were delighted to welcome Bahrain to Northern Ireland.

“Conor and I used to work together at Club NI, and we have always kept in touch. I was speaking to Conor earlier in the year and we were talking about his new role with FIFA in Bahrain and I asked him if he could speak to the relevant people in the FA to see if they would be interested in attending the tournament.

Conor Marlin has helped bring Bahrain national team to this year's SuperCupNI tournament

“Conor is a huge friend of the tournament, and he was able to tell them first-hand about his experiences with Tyrone and Club NI and I know from the conversations we have had with the Bahrain FA they are thrilled to be attending such a prestigious tournament.

“There is considerable investment being made in football in the Middle East and over the last few years we have formed our partnership with the Mina Cup in Dubai and we believe that the Bahrain national team’s involvement this summer will increase interest in the area and lead to more teams and associations looking to test themselves at our tournament.”

Bahrain are joined in the Junior section by two talented squads from America. USSSA Select made their debut last summer in the girls’ tournament and they are returning this summer to make their bow in the boys’ tournament. FC America are also returning to the tournament having made their first appearance in 2023.

