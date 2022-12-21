BBC Sports Personality of the Year branded 'laughable' after Rory McIlroy fails to make the cut

But when the list of six SPOTY contenders was announced, the Holywood golfer was one of the glaring omissions causing many to question the merit of the annual ceremony and one local MP to demand an apology for the snub.

The nominees are gymnast Jessica Gadirova, footballer Beth Mead, curling's Eve Muirhead, cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan and athlete Jake Wightman.

Voting will be open during the show on BBC One on Wednesday, 21 December with European Championship winner Mead the favourite to take home the prize.

Rory McIlroy with the DP World Tour Championship trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

North Down MP Jim Shannon could not believe that McIlroy did not make the shortlist: “It’s absolutely unbelievable that the number one golf player in the world who has had an exceptionally good year, who is astute enough to realise that he is there to entertain people and not go for the big bucks like some other ones did across in Saudi Arabia.

"For me, and I think for everyone, they will be flabbergasted that he hasn’t made the cut. It’s quite unbelievable that someone with such ability and such talent should be ignored.”

Four of the nominees are English while the remaining two are Scottish. It’s a nationality balance which caused Mr Shannon to ask: "You wonder is there politics in this somewhere?

The BBC SPOTY shortlist of six

"Rory is the people’s champion, they love him the world over.

"There’s been a real snub for him and his family and ultimately I think a snub by BBC for Northern Ireland. A lot of us will be thinking, what on earth is the BBC doing?”

Mr Shannon said he would be writing to the BBC asking for an explanation as to why the world’s number one golfer who comes from a country within the UK was not even nominated for the prize of Sports Personality of the Year.

He said: “I think there needs to be an apology from the BBC as to why they’ve ignored Rory and why they’ve ignored the people of Northern Ireland.”

Of McIlroy’s omission, Gerry Moore posted on Twitter: “Shame Rory McIlroy hasn't made it onto very BBC shortlist for SPOTY. But then he is only number 1 in a truly global sport doing all the right things on and off the course and leading a crusade against mega petrol dollars moving in. Also a self achiever from N Ireland.”

Simon Clark wrote: “Can’t believe Rory McIlroy isn’t on the SPOTY list. Number 1 on DP Tour, Fedex, and World ranking. And great spokesperson for PGA Tour. Would have easily won the SPOTY vote in my opinion.”

John McGuigan said: “SPOTY is laughable nowadays. Where is Rory McIlroy or Matt Fitzpatrick (US Open winner)? Bring back the old Sports Review of the Year when the Sports Personality was just an add on at the end of the night!”

