'Better for the game of golf' – Rory McIlroy’s reaction to shock merger

McIlroy and Tiger Woods were the biggest supporters of the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf, but were both kept in the dark about the merger of the commercial operations of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what McIlroy had to say and what may happen next.

When did McIlroy find out about the deal?

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans following the Pro-Am of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club

McIlroy revealed he was texted by Jimmy Dunne – a friend, Augusta National member and independent director on the PGA Tour Board – on Monday evening to arrange a call. That took place at 6.30am on Tuesday and Dunne, who had been a key figure in persuading PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to consider a deal, outlined the agreement to McIlroy.

Why now?

McIlroy said the timing had been influenced by the DP World Tour winning its legal case against 12 players who had competed in LIV events without permission. The verdict was announced hours before play got under way in the first round of the Masters in April, allowing the DPWT to impose further sanctions on the players and, according to McIlroy, emboldening the PGA Tour in talks with LIV. “They went in there and, the way Jimmy described it, (he said) Rory, sometimes you got 280 (yards) over water, you just got to go for it. And that’s what they did.”

So is McIlroy happy with the deal?

Not entirely. The world number three said he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” after being the most prominent opponent of LIV Golf but now finding himself involved with an entity he still “hated”. However, he insisted he could see the bigger picture and that the new situation was undeniably “better for the game of golf.”

What does this mean for the return of the “rebel” players?

McIlroy made it clear that they would not be welcomed back with open arms, insisting “there still has to be consequences to actions”. Although he said he was never offered any money to join LIV, McIlroy feels those who did turn down massive offers should be compensated. “The simple answer is yes. The complex answer is how does that happen?” he said.

How much will team golf feature on future schedules?

