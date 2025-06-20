On a day of frustration for Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood finished pleased with the way he bounced back from his US Open disappointment after firing himself into contention for his first PGA Tour win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World number two McIlroy, who was two off the first-round lead, posted a one-over 71 dropping him four back.

The 34-year-old Fleetwood had a brilliant final four holes at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut – the last Signature Event of the season – with two eagles and a birdie, with another putt at the last brushing the hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood’s Ryder Cup team-mate McIlroy had three bogeys in his opening four holes as he turned in a three-over 38, although three birdies in his next six holes recovered the damage.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to the crowd as he walks from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

But he failed to make the most of a huge stroke of luck at the 17th where his approach from a bunker skipped off the lake back into the fairway only for him to race his chip 13ft past and failed to hole his par putt.

Fleetwood’s round of 65 put him into a share of the lead on nine under with world number one and defending champions Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Justin Thomas.

Fleetwood, who has not won anywhere in almost 18 months, has had four PGA Tour top-10s this season but missed his first cut of the year at Oakmont last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You do quite a lot of sulking and then look at what you can do to improve. Very disappointed last week,” he told Sky Sports. “I’ve been having a good season and I felt like my game was in a really good place going into last week.

“For whatever reason – I’ll never understand the game – I played really poor but in golf there is always another week and this week is a big week.

“I came out motivated to take whatever there is to learn to make you better for the coming weeks and so far this week I’m happy with how I bounced back.”

Fleetwood’s round was going nowhere with one birdie and one bogey through 12 holes until he hit a superb 261-yard approach to the par-five 13th and holed his nine-footer for eagle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then chipped in from the front of the drivable 299-yard 15th for eagle and picked up another shot after hitting his tee shot to 12ft at the next.

At the last he managed only a 205-yard drive after his ball caught a tree but drilled a nine-wood to 11ft from 226 yards but could not close out with a birdie.

“I would have loved to have holed the putt but I’d take four after that tee shot,” added Fleetwood, for whom the £2.6million first prize would boost his Ryder Cup prospects as he currently sits a place out of the top-six automatic qualifiers.