Rory McIlroy suffered yet more late heartbreak after failing to convert his Irish Open lead – which at one stage on Sunday stood at four shots – as Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard celebrated title success at Royal County Down.

Speaking on Saturday, McIlroy admitted winning a maiden professional title in Northern Ireland would put “a nice shine” on his year, which has been drama-filled after narrowly missing out on a fifth major at the US Open this summer, and for long stretches of the final day in Newcastle it looked like he was set to achieve that feat.

Just like has been the theme this week, McIlroy enjoyed success at the first hole after registering an opening birdie and picked up another shot at the second, but missed chances to further extend his lead with missed putts at eight and nine following a bogey at seven.

The world number three, playing in Northern Ireland for the first time since 2019, birdied the 11th before a bogey at 15 stifled progression and allowed Danish ace Hojgaard back into the race, but he responded to his rival chipping in at the 17th hole by producing a birdie of his own to once again level proceedings at eight-under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks between lines of fans as he makes his way to the thirteenth tee during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

However, seconds after 23-year-old Hojgaard had birdied the last to open up a one-shot lead, finishing six-under for the day, McIlroy fired in a bogey at 17 and couldn’t make up the difference at the final hole despite a stunning third shot at the par-five, eventually finishing one shot adrift of the champion after narrowly missing his eagle putt.

After Saturday’s round sent him into Sunday with a one shot lead, McIlroy said: "It would be great (to win). I talked about it at the start of the week. You know, after the sort of year that I've had and the close misses, it wouldn't make up for all of it, but it would go a long way in putting a nice shine on 2024.

"It's a pleasure to play in front of everyone from home and getting cheered on on every hole. It is, it's really nice and hopefully I can keep giving them something to cheer about tomorrow.”

On how the Royal County Down course suits his game, McIlroy added: "I think this golf course just sort of suits my eye a little bit better and I know where the misses are and I know I can manage myself, I feel like I can manage myself around here better than at Troon just because I don't know the place as well and some of the shots maybe didn't really fit my I've as well as they do here.”