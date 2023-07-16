BREAKING: Rory McIlroy secures Scottish Open victory ahead of Robert MacIntyre

News you can trust since 1737
Rory McIlroy continued his preparation for this week’s Open Championship by winning a first-ever Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read

The Holywood native entered the final day in North Berwick top of the leaderboard as he looked to land a maiden title in Scotland and converted that advantage into victory at the £7million event.

McIlroy endured mixed results on the first nine, picking up four bogeys to accompany two birdies, but produced his best when it mattered to see off competition from home favourite MacIntyre, who watched on from the clubhouse after earlier posting -14.

The world number three posted a birdie on 17 to enter the final hole with a share of the lead.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has won the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. (Photo by Jared C.Tilton/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has won the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. (Photo by Jared C.Tilton/Getty Images)
And he produced in the decisive moment to gain a major boost ahead of this week’s Open at Hoylake.

More to follow...

