Newcastle’s Royal County Down has edged out a host of world-renowned courses to be named the best across Great Britain and Ireland for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-celebrated Royal County Down secured another accolade after being assessed by a panel of seasoned players, course raters and journalists at National Club Golfer.

It narrowly edged out iconic courses including Scotland’s Old Course at St Andrews and Trump Turnberry (Ailsa), which placed second and third respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take one peek at the Mourne Mountains, the Murlough Nature Reserve and the Irish Sea and try to stop yourself from immediately adding this course to the bucket list,” said Dan Murphy, editor at National Club Golfer and chairman of the NCG’s Top 100 golf course rankings. “On arrival, it is everything you hoped for and more. Though it might be a cliché to say it, Royal County Down simply takes your breath away, stretching along the shores of Dundrum Bay, zigzagging back and forth with incredible vistas that assault the senses.

Royal County Down has been crowned Great Britain and Ireland’s best course by National Club Golfer. (Photo by Spike)

“Northern Ireland’s finest course is a dreamy, awe-inspiring layout. If you do not immediately fall in love with it then you should never waste your time playing links golf again.”

Royal Portrush Golf Club – which will host the Open Championship next month – was placed in fifth position.

Founded in 1889, Royal County Down initially opened as a nine-hole course before expanding the following year to its now-iconic 18-hole layout. The club received its 'Royal' designation when the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) became its patron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular destination for golf tours and holidays, the famous links course was lauded for its natural scenery and challenging yet rewarding layout, with picturesque features from windswept sand dunes to vivid heather-lined fairways.

Hailed as a “treasure of Northern Ireland,” Royal Portrush earned acclaim for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, artistry of course design and the enduring allure of classic links golf.