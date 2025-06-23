'Breathtaking' Northern Ireland golf course crowned best by panel
The much-celebrated Royal County Down secured another accolade after being assessed by a panel of seasoned players, course raters and journalists at National Club Golfer.
It narrowly edged out iconic courses including Scotland’s Old Course at St Andrews and Trump Turnberry (Ailsa), which placed second and third respectively.
“Take one peek at the Mourne Mountains, the Murlough Nature Reserve and the Irish Sea and try to stop yourself from immediately adding this course to the bucket list,” said Dan Murphy, editor at National Club Golfer and chairman of the NCG’s Top 100 golf course rankings. “On arrival, it is everything you hoped for and more. Though it might be a cliché to say it, Royal County Down simply takes your breath away, stretching along the shores of Dundrum Bay, zigzagging back and forth with incredible vistas that assault the senses.
“Northern Ireland’s finest course is a dreamy, awe-inspiring layout. If you do not immediately fall in love with it then you should never waste your time playing links golf again.”
Royal Portrush Golf Club – which will host the Open Championship next month – was placed in fifth position.
Founded in 1889, Royal County Down initially opened as a nine-hole course before expanding the following year to its now-iconic 18-hole layout. The club received its 'Royal' designation when the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) became its patron.
A popular destination for golf tours and holidays, the famous links course was lauded for its natural scenery and challenging yet rewarding layout, with picturesque features from windswept sand dunes to vivid heather-lined fairways.
Hailed as a “treasure of Northern Ireland,” Royal Portrush earned acclaim for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, artistry of course design and the enduring allure of classic links golf.
“With its stunning scenery, challenging layout and rich history, this Northern Irish gem offers golfers an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of the game,” stated Murphy.
