The frustration of struggling with a succession of injuries and relatively poor form led to an explosive outburst from the former world number one after a second consecutive early exit from Augusta National.

Twelve months on, Koepka was in a far better place as he added a 67 to his opening 65 to set a daunting halfway target of 12 under par in pursuit of his fifth major title and the third leg of a career grand slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, I don’t even know if I should be saying this, but pretty sure I tried to break the back window of the car with my fist,” Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

“I tried to put it through the back window, not once but twice. First time didn’t go, so figured try it again. The window did not break. Apparently (I’m) not strong enough.

“The ride home was pretty silent. But yeah, I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koepka had rushed back from surgery after shattering his kneecap in order to compete in the 2021 Masters, despite being told by his doctors that the recovery period would be 18 months.

“In 2021 I was just trying to figure out the best areas to walk because this place is quite hilly,” the 32-year-old added.

“Downhill was a killer because my knee would get in front of my heel and that’s where the MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament rupture) that’s stitched is still in there…(it) would just tighten, and everything was quite painful.

“But I don’t have to worry about that any more, which has been great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koepka admitted his decision to join LIV Golf after last year’s US Open would have been harder if he had been fully fit at the time, having also previously suggested those switching to the Saudi-funded circuit would be “selling out”.

“The feeling is probably pretty similar,” he said.