Bryson DeChambeau confident President Donald Trump would back R&A in 'special historical' Turnberry's Open return after Portrush
The championship has not visited the west coast of Scotland venue since 2009 when Stewart Cink denied a then 59-year-old Tom Watson a fairytale sixth Claret Jug.
Trump’s company bought the complex in 2014 but despite concerns about the circus which could surround the event should it host again while he was a sitting United States president, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon insisted this week the lack of a return has more to do with logistics and a weakness of the infrastructure.
DeChambeau once played a round with Trump for his YouTube channel which racked up 15 million views and visited the White House last month, hitting shots on the lawn.
Asked about a return to Turnberry and Trump’s attitude the two-time major winner said: “He’d still probably respect the R&A and what they’re trying to accomplish.
“I can’t speak on his behalf but what I can say is knowing him, he’ll do his best of a job as he possibly can, and I know they won’t let him down.
“I look at it as a golf course. It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation.
“I haven’t played it, I’ve heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it’s worthy of it for sure.”
DeChambeau dragged himself back into The Open on the second day with seven birdies and just one bogey in a round of 65 which pulled him away from missing the cut to be one over and just inside it.
