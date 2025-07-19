Bryson DeChambeau believes President Donald Trump would respect the R&A if the Open were to return to his Turnberry resort.

The championship has not visited the west coast of Scotland venue since 2009 when Stewart Cink denied a then 59-year-old Tom Watson a fairytale sixth Claret Jug.

Trump’s company bought the complex in 2014 but despite concerns about the circus which could surround the event should it host again while he was a sitting United States president, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon insisted this week the lack of a return has more to do with logistics and a weakness of the infrastructure.

DeChambeau once played a round with Trump for his YouTube channel which racked up 15 million views and visited the White House last month, hitting shots on the lawn.

President Donald Trump is owner of the Turnberry complex that golfer Bryson DeChambeau would love to see follow Royal Portrush as a future host venue of the Open Championship. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Asked about a return to Turnberry and Trump’s attitude the two-time major winner said: “He’d still probably respect the R&A and what they’re trying to accomplish.

“I can’t speak on his behalf but what I can say is knowing him, he’ll do his best of a job as he possibly can, and I know they won’t let him down.

“I look at it as a golf course. It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation.

“I haven’t played it, I’ve heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it’s worthy of it for sure.”