Bryson DeChambeau sends 'chirping in his ear' warning to Rory McIlroy ahead of Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has warned rival Rory McIlroy he will “be chirping in his ear” at the Ryder Cup in September as the pair face off once again in golf’s biggest competition.

DeChambeau pipped McIlroy to US Open glory in 2024, finishing one shot ahead of the Northern Irish superstar at Pinehurst in a heartbreaking conclusion to the major championship.

They were paired together for the final round of McIlroy’s historic Masters triumph in April when the world number two became only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam following play-off victory over Justin Rose.

The duo were separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s finale at Augusta, but McIlroy ultimately finished four ahead of DeChambeau to write his name in the history books.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will face off again at the Ryder Cup in September. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy will be Team Europe’s key figure for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York as he has aims to win the competition for an eighth time, while DeChambeau will tee off for the United States alongside the likes of new Open champion Scottie Scheffler.

Talking about his tactics for coming up against McIlroy, DeChambeau told PEOPLE: “I'll be chirping in his ear this time.

"Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it. I'll get into his ear a little bit.”

It would be the latest episode involving McIlroy and DeChambeau, who made headlines following the Masters after saying the Holywood native "didn't talk to me once all day" during their final round.

McIlroy responded ahead of the PGA Championship, giving his side of the story, insisting his full focus was on winning the tournament rather than friendship.

"We're trying to win The Masters," he said. "I'm not going to try to be his best mate out there.

"Look, everyone approaches the game different ways. I was focused on myself and what I needed to do.