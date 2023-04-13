The event will once again return to Northern Ireland later this year and Castlerock will join Galgorm Castle Golf Club in bringing together some of the best players in the men’s and women’s game. The DP World Tour tournament and co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour tournament will be played concurrently over the two courses from August 17-20.

The addition of Castlerock, located in Co. Londonderry, brings a unique angle to the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, as players will be tasked with tackling a links layout in addition to Galgorm Castle’s parkland course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every player will play one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action takes place at Galgorm Castle once the cut falls after 36 holes.

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland poses for a photograph with the trophy after winning the Men's ISPS Handa World Invitational on Day Four of the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs on August 14, 2022.

Andrew Snoddy, Tournament Director of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, said: “We are delighted to welcome Castlerock Golf Club to the ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

“It is a stunning links venue and I am excited by the added dimension it brings to the event. It will test every part of the players’ games and having two courses offering a mix of links and parkland challenges further enhances the ISPS HANDA World Invitational’s quest for innovation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bert Mackay, General Manager of Castlerock Golf Club, said: “We have completed a large amount of work on the course over the past number of years so we are incredibly excited to seeing it being put to the test by some of the world’s best in this great co-sanctioned event.

“Northern Ireland is building a great reputation for putting on incredible golf events and this one will be no different.”