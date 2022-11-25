Clandeboye's Rodney Orr hails "incredible" amateur victory in inaugural Region of Murcia Masters in Spain
Clandeboye golfer Rodney Orr said "words can’t describe” his success in the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters in Spain.
In one of the biggest amateur golf competitions ever held in Northern Ireland, qualifiers from 10 prestigious golf clubs, converged on the Costa Calida to compete in the Grand Final, which was played on three of the finest golf courses in Murcia – widely regarded as a ‘Golfer’s Paradise’ in the south-east of Spain.
From Killinchy in County Down, Orr achieved high stableford scores of 40 and 39 on the first two days to emerge triumphant, with La Torre GNK (DoubleTree by Hilton La Torre Golf & Spa resort) up first – where winners and guests also stayed during their trip – followed by day two at UGOLF Saurines de La Torre, before the event concluded at the famous La Manga Club Resort.
Whitehead GC qualifier Paul Craig from Ballyclare finished runner-up with a combined score of 73 points, ahead of Peter Mulhall from Ardglass GC in third with 69 points.
Most Popular
Orr said: “Words can’t describe how thrilled I am to win this event. It’s been an incredible experience throughout and to be bringing the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters trophy back home to Clandeboye is just unbelievable.
“I think I speak on behalf of all 10 qualifiers and our guests when I say that we’ve enjoyed the trip of a lifetime. We left Belfast on a cold, wet miserable Monday morning to play golf in the sun on three of Murcia’s finest courses. We stayed in a super hotel and ate the best of food in the finest restaurants.
“It really was a dream prize and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Region of Murcia Tourist Board, the hotel and all three golf courses – they treated us like kings and their hospitality was second to none,” he added.
“Finally, I’d like to thank all of my fellow competitors and guests. We couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of people with which to share this truly amazing experience.”
To earn their place at the Grand Final, qualifiers took part in series of ‘Race To Murcia’ Open qualifying events at the participating clubs between April and September this year. The final was played on three of the Murcia region’s 20 golf courses with the winner being crowned on the best two cards.
An associated competition for travelling professionals from the participating golf courses was won by Lough Erne’s Damian Mooney, who last visited Murcia in the early ’90s as part of a three-man Irish team competing in the PGA of Europe Team Championships at La Manga.
“It was great to make a return to this incredible golfing region, especially a victorious one,” he said.
“It’s been a long time coming but honestly, after the experience we’ve just enjoyed, it won’t be long before I’m back. It really is a golfer’s paradise and a must visit destination for golfers back home wanting to explore new courses in fantastic weather.”