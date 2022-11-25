Clandeboye Golf Club’s Rodney Orr from Killinchy in County Down won the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters in association with Next-Gen Power following a three-day event in sunny Spain.

In one of the biggest amateur golf competitions ever held in Northern Ireland, qualifiers from 10 prestigious golf clubs, converged on the Costa Calida to compete in the Grand Final, which was played on three of the finest golf courses in Murcia – widely regarded as a ‘Golfer’s Paradise’ in the south-east of Spain.

From Killinchy in County Down, Orr achieved high stableford scores of 40 and 39 on the first two days to emerge triumphant, with La Torre GNK (DoubleTree by Hilton La Torre Golf & Spa resort) up first – where winners and guests also stayed during their trip – followed by day two at UGOLF Saurines de La Torre, before the event concluded at the famous La Manga Club Resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitehead GC qualifier Paul Craig from Ballyclare finished runner-up with a combined score of 73 points, ahead of Peter Mulhall from Ardglass GC in third with 69 points.

Clandeboye Golf Club’s Rodney Orr from Killinchy in County Down receives the the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters trophy from Esther Garcia of the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia.

Orr said: “Words can’t describe how thrilled I am to win this event. It’s been an incredible experience throughout and to be bringing the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters trophy back home to Clandeboye is just unbelievable.

“I think I speak on behalf of all 10 qualifiers and our guests when I say that we’ve enjoyed the trip of a lifetime. We left Belfast on a cold, wet miserable Monday morning to play golf in the sun on three of Murcia’s finest courses. We stayed in a super hotel and ate the best of food in the finest restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really was a dream prize and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Region of Murcia Tourist Board, the hotel and all three golf courses – they treated us like kings and their hospitality was second to none,” he added.

“Finally, I’d like to thank all of my fellow competitors and guests. We couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of people with which to share this truly amazing experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists at the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters, one of the biggest amateur golf competitions ever held in Northern Ireland. Qualifiers from 10 local clubs flew to Spain for the Grand Final which was played over three days on the some of the finest courses in the ‘Golfers’ Paradise’ of Murcia.

To earn their place at the Grand Final, qualifiers took part in series of ‘Race To Murcia’ Open qualifying events at the participating clubs between April and September this year. The final was played on three of the Murcia region’s 20 golf courses with the winner being crowned on the best two cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An associated competition for travelling professionals from the participating golf courses was won by Lough Erne’s Damian Mooney, who last visited Murcia in the early ’90s as part of a three-man Irish team competing in the PGA of Europe Team Championships at La Manga.

“It was great to make a return to this incredible golfing region, especially a victorious one,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad