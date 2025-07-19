Home favourite Darren Clarke has reflected on a “deeply frustrating” Open Championship at Royal Portrush – but admits it was “incredible” to be back playing in Northern Ireland.

Dungannon native Clarke, who won the 2011 Open at Royal St George’s, ultimately missed the cut after finishing on six-over par, but posted an improved two-over 73 in Friday’s second round – he carded 75 on Thursday.

The 56-year-old produced birdies at holes three, five and 11, but five bogeys hampered his progression up the leaderboard and short of the cut line which stood at one-over following Scottie Scheffler’s surge into top spot on 10-under.

Clarke’s countryman Tom McKibbin also missed the cut for the first time in his career – the 22-year-old had made it to the weekend in his three previous major championship appearances – after finishing on three-over par across two rounds.

Now plying his trade on the Champions Tour, which stages most of its tournaments in America, Clarke doesn’t often have the opportunity to play on home soil, but he embraced every moment of this week in Portrush.

The ninth hole on the iconic Dunluce links was recently named in Clarke’s honour while he also enjoyed a practice round on Tuesday alongside countrymen Rory McIlroy and McKibbin.

Clarke hit the opening tee shot at the 2019 Open – the last time Northern Ireland hosted the tournament – and was thankful for the warm support around the course once again this week.

"Not to be for me this week,” Clarke posted on social media. “Deeply frustrating not to have my best at such a significant tournament for me but it’s been incredible regardless. Thank you for all your support.”

This Open has marked Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event with 278,000 spectators passing through the Royal Portrush gates across the week.

It's just the third time The Open has been on these shores – it was previously held in Portrush in 1951 and 2019 – and Clarke believes the sport has gone to another level.

"It is bigger and better,” he said after Thursday’s opening round. “The whole build-out for the event is bigger and better.

"It's getting better every year, The Open Championship. It's great to see.

"We had bad weather last time and it looks like we're going to have iffy weather again. The fans are still going to come and watch.

“From a personal point of view, they were really good to me. They were shouting and roaring at me and encouraging me even when I was struggling a bit on the back nine there.

“It's great to see so many people out there. It's just a shame we got some of this inclement weather. That's links golf. That's what happens.

"It's been brilliant. I really enjoyed it. I've been down here practising a lot, hitting putts, doing everything.

"Coming in here shooting four-over, maybe I should have spent more time in the Harbour Bar than out here!