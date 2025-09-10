US President Donald Trump's golf course in County Clare has been confirmed as the host venue for the 2026 Irish Open.

​The prestigious event will take place at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg from September 10-13 next year – one week after Lahinch, also in Clare, hosts the Walker Cup between Great Britain and Ireland and the United States.

The Doonbeg resort, which opened its doors in 2002, was acquired by Trump in 2014. The venue is set to provide a stunning backdrop for the Irish Open.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy won a thrilling play-off against Sweden's Joakim Lagergren on Sunday at the K Club in Co Kildare for his second Irish Open title.

Eric Trump, the president's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, said: “We are incredibly proud that Trump Ireland has been chosen to host the 2026 Amgen Irish Open.

“This tournament is one of the most celebrated events in golf, and bringing it to Trump Ireland is a true testament to the standard of excellence that's upheld at this property.”

Earlier in the year, Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course hosted the Nexo Championship on the DP World Tour. Additionally, the PGA Tour announced a return to Trump National Doral for the Miami Championship next spring.

The confirmation of the Irish Open's new venue is part of the 2026 DP World Tour schedule, which boasts 42 tournaments across 25 countries. The Irish Open will once again take place in the lead-up to the season-ending play-offs, alongside other notable tournaments such as the British Masters, BMW PGA Championship, and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 2026 schedule also includes three visits to Dubai, with tournaments in January and the season-ending event in November. A new addition to the calendar is the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, set to take place in May.

In a significant update to its membership structure, the DP World Tour announced that from the start of next season, the cut-off to retain a full card will be reduced from 110 to 100.