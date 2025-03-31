Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy shot a closing 64 to finish in a tie for fifth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open - but admitted he has been dealing with discomfort in his right elbow as he prepares for the Masters.

McIlroy, who needed late birdies to ensure he made the cut on Friday, continued his improvement throughout the week to finish five strokes off the pace.

The world number two, who has won twice this season, revealed he had been troubled by the elbow problem as he prepares for his latest bid to complete a career grand slam at Augusta.

“My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I’ll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel. “I’ve got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow (Monday), we’ll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week’s time.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

“It was a solid week...still don’t think my game is 100 per cent under the control I would want, but it’s nice to have a week to work on some things.”

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy carded six birdies and an eagle in his Houston Open round bookended with bogeys on the first and last holes.

PGA Tour wins this year came with victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

The 35-year-old is seeking to complete the career grand slam – winning all four majors – at Augusta and end an 11-year wait for a fifth major title.

The Masters will be held from April 10-13.

Min Woo Lee held off late surges from Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win the tournment.

Lee went into the final round with a four-stroke advantage and had stretched that to five on the back nine.

But after Woodland and Scheffler launched their late pushes, the Australian bogeyed the par five 16th to lead by a single stroke. He two putted from off the back of the 18th green to claim his first PGA Tour title.

“I had a lot of eyes on me obviously,” said Lee. “It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week.”

Former US Open champion Woodland had eagled the 16th as he set the clubhouse target on 19-under-par by tying the course record with a 62. Second was his best result since having a brain tumour removed in 2023.