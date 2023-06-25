The English professional showed great form all week at the immaculate Ballymena venue, opening with a seven under 63.

From there Thompson steered a steady course in the £100,000 event with two more 69s to receive the prestigious trophy and £15,000 winner’s cheque.

By landing his second title on the Clutch Pro Tour and leading the NI Swing Series Order of Merit, Robinson-Thompson also booked his place in the $3million ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics back at Galgorm and Castlerock Golf Club from August 17-20. The World Invitational is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET).

England's Brandon Robinson-Thompson after winning The Country Garage BMW 2023 NI Open presented by Modest! Golf at Galgorm

“I’m buzzing! This is what we all do it for; the practice, play every week, just for the chance to win. To win again is a great feeling,” said Robinson-Thompson.

“Today was a good day, but it’s not just about today, it’s an accumulation of hours and hours of practice. And these [wins] are just the tip of the iceberg.

"I’m grateful and very excited for the opportunity to come back to Galgorm in August to compete on the DP World Tour at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

“I’m super buzzing to win and very excited for the opportunities to come with this win.”

The English pair of Habebul Islam and Bel Wardle also booked their places at the World Invitational after they finished second and leading female respectively in the NI Swing Series Order of Merit. All three can now look forward to a return visit to Galgorm in less than eight weeks to compete against some of the world’s best players.

Robinson-Thompson enjoyed a comfortable three stroke win in the end from Smith in second and a large chasing pack tied third on five-under, including Mitch Waite (79), Curtis Knipes (71), Cameron Raymond (68), Billy MacKenzie (67) and Bailey Gill (65).

Over the first two days Waite had been the player to catch after his sensational opening round of 10-under 60. The English professional backed it up with a second round 66 but ran out of steam and closed with a disappointing 79 to undo much of his earlier good work.

As for the winner’s final round, he raced to the turn in two under 32 with four birdies and two dropped shots. A further birdie came at the par five 10th and despite bogeys at 13 and 15, Robinson-Thompson closed with three pars for a comfortable win.

“It has been a great week and Brandon is a worthy winner who played some excellent golf,” said Ross Oliver, Director of Golf at Galgorm.

“There’s no doubt we were challenged by the elements at certain stages during the week, but the championship course held up well and has been in fantastic condition for the tournament.

“The recent course changes were very well received by all the players, especially the changes on the back nine and at the ninth where we extended the lake which now comes out in front of the green.

