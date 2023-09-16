News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Europe’s 12 Ryder Cup members make cut at BMW PGA Championship

All 12 members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team – including Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy – made the halfway cut when the delayed second round of the BMW PGA Championship was completed on Saturday.
By Phil Casey, PA Sport
Published 16th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nine groups had been unable to finish on schedule on Friday evening due to an earlier 80-minute fog delay, with enough players remaining to potentially move the cut mark to two under par.

However, that outside chance failed to materialise, meaning Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard could breathe a sigh of relief after advancing on the mark of one under.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second day’s play at Wentworth had finished amid farcical scenes which saw four groups waiting on the 18th tee as they tried to beat the fading light and complete their rounds.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on 13 during day three of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey. (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on 13 during day three of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey. (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on 13 during day three of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey. (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)
Most Popular

McIlroy’s group was the last of the four and when he eventually reached the green it was predominantly illuminated by the light from a giant scoreboard, but the 2014 winner two-putted from 45 feet for birdie to scrape through to the weekend.

Asked to describe the late-night drama, McIlroy said: “It was a s***show.

“The fog obviously delayed things but I’ve never remembered having that many players on 17 and 18. It’s not as if they teed us off in tighter slots or anything.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s hard for me trying to play the last well and make the cut, it’s a bit of a mad dash and a scramble to get finished. I don’t know what you could do about that apart from less players in the field.”

Playing alongside McIlroy, rising star Ludvig Aberg had birdied the last three holes to complete a 66 and join fellow Swede Sebastian Soderberg on top of the leaderboard at 10 under par.

Adrian Meronk, who was controversially overlooked for a Ryder Cup wild card, was a shot behind alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Detry and Masahiro Kawamura.

McIlroy started his third round from the ninth on Saturday and remained one under par after four holes.

Related topics:Rory McIlroyEuropeNorthern IrelandWentworth