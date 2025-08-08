Royal Portrush’s Open Championship host history delivered many modern memories from both last month and the previous 2019 staging – however, one golf fan has revealed a treasured autograph book from that very first visit to the Dunluce Links in 1951.

Brian Martin was present at the tournament which was won by Max Faulkner over the landmark moment in Northern Ireland’s sporting history - securing his only major title with a two-stroke victory over Antonio Cerda.

Whilst Faulkner's pay cheque was certainly a lot less than Scottie Scheffler's mouth-watering $3.1 million from July, Martin has priceless memories as he remembers sitting in a tent to get the autographs over a damp Royal Portrush in 1951.

The signatures he managed to obtain were Max Faulkner, Peter Alliss, Kel Nagle, Henry Cotton, Norman Von Nida, Tiger Panton, Fred Daly and Peter Thompson.

Brian Martin's autograph book from the 1951 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Brian Martin)

"My mum and dad were keen golfers and I was 12-years-old when the Open first came to Portrush," he recalled. "I remembered going on a school trip and it poured with rain...so I certainly wasn't out on the course.

"I managed to stay in a tent and got the autographs and there's a picture of Max Faulkner signing and I'm in the background.

“I still have the cut-out.

"I knew them all...I met Peter Alliss a few years later and told him I got his autograph.

Max Faulkner playing off the second fairway on his way to glory at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 1951, the Open Championship’s first visit to Northern Ireland. Last month’s record-breaking event followed on from 2019. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"I was also at Royal Portrush in 2019 and walked a bit of it...but there were certainly no autographs.

"This year I listened to it on BBC Radio and I know the whole course after playing it for Holywood Golf Club.

"Scheffler was always going to be hard to beat after topping the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

"I wonder if he would have won as easily if the weather conditions weren't as good?"

Holywood Golf Club is the home of world number two and Northern Ireland's own Rory McIlroy, alongside LIV Golf star Tom McKibbin.

As a result, Martin says he keeps a watchful eye on the pair and how he still enjoys walking the fairways at the age of 86.

He commented: "I've known Rory before he could even speak. I remember he used to come to the club and wack golf balls around the bar.

"I'm very proud of what he's achieved and Tom has also been brilliant. I played off a five handicap at a time but I think it's now up to 30-something.

"Three of us go out now on a Sunday and then sit in the corner of the bar and have a few pints."

So, what does he plan to do with the autograph book for the generations to come?

"It's been in my house for 74 years," he replied. "I've written stuff in it and I've jotted down the top three from the 1951 Open. It's quite hard to read now.

"I plan to give it to my step-daughter Suzanne and she can decide what to do next with it.

"I've tried to sell it but I haven't been able to get a price for it."