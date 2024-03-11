Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts as he walks off the 18th hole after finishing the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

McIlroy posted a four-over closing round of 76 featuring four bogeys and a double bogey but just two birdies for tied 21st overall and 14 shots behind winner Scheffler.

The 27-year-old Scheffler claimed his seventh PGA Tour title and looks in ominous form ahead of next month’s Masters at Augusta as six birdies in a flawless closing 66 turned the final round into a procession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheffler had started the day level with Ireland’s Shane Lowry on nine under par, but was soon three clear as Lowry made a bogey-bogey start and Scheffler birdied the first from 13 feet.

The American made further gains at the sixth, 10th and 11th and any hopes the chasing pack had of a late collapse were extinguished by birdies from 35 feet at the 15th and four feet at the next.

“I played a good round of golf,” Scheffler, who next week defends his Players Championship title at Sawgrass, said on Sky Sports. “Got off to a good start and just did my best to keep things rolling.

“I didn’t look at many leaderboards today; I just tried to stay in my own space and keep pushing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we made the turn on the back nine I knew we had a few-shot lead but I really don’t like this 18th hole to be honest so I needed a big lead going into the 18th and it was a nice one.”

Lowry recovered from his tough start to card a level-par closing 72, but missed out on a share of second as U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark holed a 25-footer on the last to complete a 70 and finish on 10 under.