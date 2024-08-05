Free kids golf sessions in Belfast

American Golf is coming to the rescue of tired parents across the whole country with free Junior Summer Golf Sessions for kids nationwide for the next five weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its crusade to drive diversity and inclusivity in the sport, the UK’s leading golf retailer is opening up their putting greens across all 85 stores every Thursday morning, for children to get their first taste of golfing.

Starting on August 1, one of American Golf’s expert in-store teams will lead the sessions and dish out their must-have advice to the handfuls of golfing newbies and inspire them to get out and play. Participants will also have the chance to win a PING Junior Prodi G Set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junior sessions are part of American Golf’s standout Game Changers campaign, designed to open up the game to a diverse range of new players, including children considering taking up the sport.

American Golf.

The campaign also shines a light on the golfing trailblazers who are working to champion diversity and inclusion within the sport - such as George Hughes and Gracie Gudgin, two young golfers thriving in the game.

Gracie is playing in the Junior European Championships and World Championships this year, while George recently played nine holes on five different courses in five different countries in 24 hours, in memory of George’s late father.

What’s more, American Golf is also offering 10% off all junior products for the summer, making taking up a new sport even easier. This comes as data from the company shows a steady rise in sales of children’s golfing gear since 2022, growing 15% in the last twelve months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the activity, Scott Taylor, Marketing and CRM Director from American Golf said: “Getting into golf doesn’t have to be daunting, so we’ve launched free classes across the UK to ensure anyone can get involved regardless of their background or their ability.

“Our experts will be the best teachers for any young golfers looking to take to the green for the first time, as they share their best tips and tricks to the perfect shot. We have no doubt there will be a whole new generation of Game Changers before we know it”.

The sessions are running every Thursday from August 1 for five weeks, at all UK American Golf stores.