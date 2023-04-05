​The last of McIlroy’s four major victories came in August 2014 with PGA Championship success and despite seven top-10 finishes in 14 Masters appearances – including second behind Scottie Scheffler last year – the most prestigious prize in golf has so far eluded him.

That could all change this time around with the 33-year-old many people’s pick for glory and Gary McNeill - head professional at Royal Portrush, a club where McIlroy holds the old course record - feels the Holywood man has the ability to shine.

“His game has been good going into it and he seems settled within himself as well,” he said. "He drives the ball so well, is long off the tee and hits it very high as well - that's what you need to be able to do there.

Rory McIlroy during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters

"He can land the ball in the right places on the greens. Augusta greens are very severe and it's all about placement of tee shot.

"The shorter the club you're going into the green with the better control you will have over it and that's going to be a key factor for him.

"I know he has changed his putter quite recently and seems to have settled onto that quite well.

"He's onto a Scotty Cameron putter now which is what he was putting with when he was younger and starting to his win major championships.

"He's a great chipper of the ball and a great bunker player and those are the attributes you need to be successful."

McIlroy heads a list of challengers that includes the likes of Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, but Armagh club professional Will Carey thinks there could be a dark horse lurking who could potentially push the home hope all the way.

"Jason Day definitely has an outside chance,” said Carey. “He has been playing well for the past few weeks and loves the Masters, having played well there before...I actually think he's a sneaky bet to be the one who challenges Rory."

Royal County Down’s Kevan Whitson believes there are many players capable of winning these big tournaments.

"In this day and age you have so many people that can win - that's the whole fascination of major events now,” he said. “So many players can win at any given time.

"There are specialist major players like Jason Day and Justin Rose who you know will be figuring at some point in proceedings.

"You have Scheffler and all sorts, plus you have all the LIV players back so who knows what will happen with them!

"I think Rory is at the front of the favourites’ list and it's one he would love to win more than any other to make up his career grand slam. It's that bit more difficult when it's something you really want to do."

McIlroy will generate the most attention this week with the Northern Irishman being the most prominent voice on tour, giving his opinions on a range of topics like the new LIV Golf and acting almost as a spokesperson and PGA advocate.

There’s expectation on his shoulders but even if he doesn’t go on to claim Masters victory, Lough Erne club professional Damian Mooney says it will never negatively impact his standing at home as one of the greats.

"It won't matter if he wins it or not - it won't change what people think of him,” he said. “People appreciate what he has done for golf in Northern Ireland so I don't think it would change anything too much.

"Maybe people would give him the recognition he deserves but it would just be another good thing for Northern Ireland."

McNeill is incredibly excited by the prospect of “wonderful ambassador” McIlroy fulfilling his dream.

"It would mean a lot,” he added. “There are so few that have done it in the past so it's something that doesn't happen very often.

"For Northern Ireland and Irish golf it would mean the world.

"Rory has contributed so much to the game - and continues to do so - and has been a wonderful ambassador for the country.

"It would really mean the world and it would be great for him to get over the line.”

The Masters is one of the highlights on the sporting calendar, packed full of history from the picturesque drive up Magnolia Lane to the famous clubhouse to Amen Corner – the name given to the testing stretch from holes 11-13 that can derail any contender’s hopes.

"It's the history,” added Carey of what makes The Masters so special. “It's the only major where you're watching the same course every year and what a course it is.

"When they are going back to the same course as someone watching it you know the layout and you get to know it better.

"You know what hole is coming up, you know they have a par-three coming up over the water to finish.

"It's much better to watch and with the history of who has won there before - Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus - it's an institution."

