GALLERY: All of the best photos as Rory McIlroy celebrates winning Masters 2025

The 35-year-old held his nerve in a dramatic play-off hole against England’s Justin Rose, producing a stunning birdie at the 18th just moments after he missed a putt at the same hole to secure victory.

It was a rollercoaster round, starting with a double-bogey before responding in style with four birdies, but his legion of fans around the world were made to sweat once again as he found the water at 13, posting a two-over seven.

However, despite the setbacks – not just on Sunday but over the last decade – McIlroy showed composure to seal a fifth major title.

McIlroy’s success caused jubilant scenes of celebration at Augusta with wife Erica and daughter Poppy on hand to congratulate Rory on his stunning achievement.

Here are the best photos from a memorable occasion.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond and the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament after the first playoff hole on the 18th green