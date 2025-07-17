GALLERY: Fans brave the elements at Royal Portrush as The Open Championship gets underway

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 13:31 BST
Fans are braving the elements at Royal Portrush after heavy rain arrived on the north coast as The Open Championship got underway on Thursday morning.

While much of the practice ahead of the tournament was played in sunny conditions, it was a very different story as the competitive action began with rain and wind hitting the iconic Dunluce links.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin was amongst the first players out, teeing off at 6:35am and finished with a one-over par 72, while former Open champion Darren Clarke also completed his first round.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 17: Spectators with umbrellas watch on in the rain during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Photo: Christian Petersen

Spectators shelter from the rain under umbrellas on the opening day of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 17, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Spectators shelter from the rain under umbrellas on the opening day of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 17, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 17: Spectators with umbrellas watch on in the rain during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Photo: Christian Petersen

