GALLERY: Members celebrate at Holywood Golf Club after local hero Rory McIlroy wins Masters 2025

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 13th Apr 2025, 21:07 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 02:07 BST
While Rory McIlroy’s Masters triumph was celebrated by thousands of fans in Augusta, it also sparked scenes of jubilation almost 4,000 miles away at his local Holywood Golf Club.

McIlroy honed his craft at the County Down course, setting him on the path to becoming one of the world’s best and after an 11-year wait, he has now won a fifth major, completing his career grand slam in the process.

Former captains Paula Denvir (left) and Lynda Tweedie at Holywood Golf Club

Former captains Paula Denvir (left) and Lynda Tweedie at Holywood Golf Club Photo: Liam McBurney

Club captain Trevor Heaven, club president Tony Denvir with his wife and former captain Paula Denvir at Holywood Golf Club

Club captain Trevor Heaven, club president Tony Denvir with his wife and former captain Paula Denvir at Holywood Golf Club Photo: Liam McBurney

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down watch on

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down watch on Photo: Liam McBurney

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down watch on

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down watch on Photo: Liam McBurney

