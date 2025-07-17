GALLERY: Rory McIlroy at The Open through the years - from top amateur in 2007 to local hero at Royal Portrush

The Northern Ireland great first played at one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments in 2007 as a teenager, when he was crowned best amateur, and sealed major success seven years later.
He’s back on home soil this summer, kicking off his 2025 campaign at Royal Portrush on Thursday, so we thought it would be timely to take a walk down memory lane and look at his previous Open performances.
1. 2007: Rory McIlroy wins best amateur player at Carnoustie
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy holds the trophy for the best amateur player of the the 136th British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, 22 July 2007 Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. 2009: McIlroy settles for T47th finish at Turnbury
After missing out on the 2008 tournament, Rory McIlroy returned to The Open in 2009 - here he is pictured speaking to the media as a teenager. Photo: David Ashdown
3. 2010: Rory shows signs of promise on biggest stage
Rory McIlroy walks up the 18th fairway at St Andrews after securing a tied-third finish, ultimately ending the tournament eight shots behind champion Louis Oosthuizen. Photo: Harry How
4. 2011: McIlroy finishes T25th as Darren Clarke seals success
Rory McIlroy finished T25th at Royal St George's as countryman Darren Clarke collected his maiden major title. Photo: GLYN KIRK
