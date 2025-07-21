GALLERY: Some of the best pictures from Sunday's final round of the Open at Royal Portrush

Published 21st Jul 2025
Royal Portrush hosted the 153rd Open Championship as crowds of up to 280,000 people visited the Dunluce links over the week.

People from all nationalities descended onto the north coast to watch some of the golf’s elite navigate their way from tee to green.

Home dreams were crushed as Rory McIlroy failed to really get into contention as world number one Scottie Scheffler claimed the Claret Jug with a dominant four-shot victory.

It marks Scheffler’s fourth major title of his career and he is now just one away from completing the career grand slam.

Here’s some of the best bits from the final round of action, courtesy of PA.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips on to the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips on to the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: Brian Lawless

England's Lee Westwood (left) and wife & caddie Helen Storey on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

England's Lee Westwood (left) and wife & caddie Helen Storey on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: Peter Byrne

USA's Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

USA's Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: Mike Egerton

USA's Xander Schauffele waves to spectators on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

USA's Xander Schauffele waves to spectators on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: Brian Lawless

