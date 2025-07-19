GALLERY: Spectators enjoy The Open at Royal Portrush as Rory McIlroy makes solid Saturday start

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2025, 15:41 BST
Tens of thousands of spectators flocked to Royal Portrush again on Saturday as The Open action continued – and local fans were treated to a solid start from Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irish star is looking to claw back a seven-shot advantage held by Scottie Scheffler entering the third round and picked up shots at the first, second and fourth, sinking a sensational long-range putt for the former.

Fans from around the world gathered at the Dunluce course – here’s some of the best shots.

Young fans try to catch golf balls thrown to them by caddies at Royal Portrush

1. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Young fans try to catch golf balls thrown to them by caddies at Royal Portrush Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Spectators on the course on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2025

2. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Spectators on the course on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2025 Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

England's Jordan Smith chips from the rough onto the 2nd green on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

3. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

England's Jordan Smith chips from the rough onto the 2nd green on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Matthew Jordan of England tees off on the fifth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

4. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Matthew Jordan of England tees off on the fifth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: Richard Heathcote

