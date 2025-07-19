The Northern Irish star is looking to claw back a seven-shot advantage held by Scottie Scheffler entering the third round and picked up shots at the first, second and fourth, sinking a sensational long-range putt for the former.
Fans from around the world gathered at the Dunluce course – here’s some of the best shots.
1. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush
Young fans try to catch golf balls thrown to them by caddies at Royal Portrush Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS
2. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush
Spectators on the course on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2025 Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
3. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush
England's Jordan Smith chips from the rough onto the 2nd green on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS
4. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush
Matthew Jordan of England tees off on the fifth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Photo: Richard Heathcote
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.