GOLF: Dubai Duty Free extends Irish Open title sponsorship until 2022

Dubai Duty Free has agreed a four-year extension of its title sponsorship of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation, taking the partnership through to 2022.

The tournament has reached new heights since Dubai Duty Free began its title sponsorship in 2015, with the prize fund increasing year-on-year from €2.5 million to a record $7 million last year following its inauguration as one of the European Tour’s eight Rolex Series events.

This year, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will take place at Ballyliffin Golf Club in County Donegal, from July 5-8, where World Number Three Jon Rahm will defend the title he won in record-breaking fashion at Portstewart last year.