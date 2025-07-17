Golf Hall of Famer discusses Rory McIlroy's chances at The Open

Two-time major winner Tony Jacklin CBE has had his say on Rory McIlroy and his thoughts on The Open ahead of this week's tournament.

Two-time major winner Tony Jacklin CBE has predicted Scottie Scheffler as his pick to win The 2025 Open this week.

Groupings and tee times for the 153rd Open were announced on Tuesday, with defending champion Xander Schauffele grouped with former world No.1 Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy will be looking to chase his second major of the season, with Scheffler on the other side of the draw with the likes of Shane Lowry.

Tony Jacklin CBE (credit: Champions (UK) plc)

Jacklin, a Golf Hall of Famer and 1969 Open winner, is looking forward to another instalment of the competition this week, and has set his sights on a few favourites in the build-up.

Speaking to business consultants Champions (UK) plc, he said: “It looks like it might be wet, but not overly windy. Wind is what really challenges the pros, sends the ball sideways, but without that, the in-form players will likely come to the fore.

“Rory's (McIlroy) second-place finish at the Scottish Open puts him in the spotlight, and Lowry will surely have strong local support. But until that first round is played, it’s all speculation. You can’t win the tournament on the first day, but you can certainly lose it. (Scottie) Scheffler will feature again, he’s so steady, almost robotic.

“It’s hard to say which Rory will show up. He’s a friend, and I admire him, but he’s had his ups and downs. Last time, his first shot went straight out of bounds. You can’t plan for that.

Jacklin at the Farmfoods British Par 3 (credit: Champions (UK) plc)

“That said, if I had to pick someone, I’d go with Scottie Scheffler. He’s solid, starts mid-morning on day one, which could work in his favour. But it’s a tight field, and a good start is crucial. It engages the mind and builds momentum.”

Jacklin has often been complimentary of world No.2 McIlroy, who has been subject to worldwide media attention since his 2025 Masters victory.

The Northern Irishman later admitted to losing motivation after completing his career grand slam. Jacklin believes he still has all the tools to emerge victorious in any tournament he competes in.

“He’s moved back to the UK, and there's been a lot of travelling,” he continued. “But from my perspective, someone from a different era, it’s difficult to judge. Rory’s probably worth half a billion pounds. I played golf for money; it was a different world. We’d push ourselves into playing events we shouldn’t have, just for a cheque.

“It’s hard to compare across generations. But Rory has all the tools. If he brings his best game, he can win anything. The pressure this week might help him. For a true champion, that kind of focus can be an asset. No excuses, just perform.”

Thursday July 17 marks the beginning of the 13rd Open Championship, taking place at Royal Portrush for the third time in the tournament’s history.

Jacklin, like so many golf fans across the world, has been caught up in the anticipation of this year’s instalment of the historic competition.

“The period right before the tournament starts is actually the most exciting. Nobody knows what will unfold. As the week progresses, the mystery fades a bit. Hopefully, the weather will challenge the field, because in today’s game, with how far the ball travels, I’m always hoping for tough conditions to level the playing field.

“The wind makes it harder for the top players to control the ball. I'll be home while the event’s on, glued to the TV, watching eight hours of golf a day, it’s not a bad life!”

Jacklin was speaking ahead of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships, a 92-year-old competition at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire which he has hosted since 2008.