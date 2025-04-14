Royal Portrush Golf Club is set to host this year's Open Championship

A senior lecturer at Ulster University believes the potential growth of golf on the island of Ireland is "absolutely huge" after Rory McIlroy's stunning success and the Open Championship being held in Portrush this July.

Dr Peter Bolan, course director for the masters in golf management at the Coleraine campus, made the comments after being a guest on BBC Radio Ulster's 'Talkback' programme on Monday.

With the Ryder Cup also set to be staged in Limerick in 2027, Dr Bolan highlighted how golf has been a major driver of international tourism in recent years, with Ireland boasting some of the finest courses in the world and attracting international visitors to the country.

"The potential is absolutely huge and the phrase I'd use is a perfect storm at this stage," he said.

"The stars are aligning with the Open coming back to Royal Portrush this summer, we had Rory achieving the remarkable feat and we have the likes of the Ryder Cup coming to Adare Manor in Limerick in 2027.

"You couldn't align things any better than that for the future.

"I think it's fantastic for the growth of golf itself as a sport.

"It's fantastic in economic terms, it's fantastic for tourism and so on."

The course at Ulster University's Coleraine campus is set to begin in September this year and will equip students with the skills and knowledge required to manage golf facilities, events, and organizations at the highest levels.

Dr Bolan added: "We have seen the rise in golf and golf tourism on the island of Ireland, particularly in the north coast region over the past decade or so.

"It's something we've had a close eye on and I've been involved in the golf tourism space and event management side of things for 15 years now.

"With golf on the rise globally, particularly here in Northern Ireland, we have developed this new Master's degree, which is very much focused on the business and management side of golf.

"Whether that's managing a golf club or a larger golf resort, areas like golf tourism operations, golf tournaments, merchandising, retail and the media-side of golf.