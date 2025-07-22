'Great ambassadors' the building blocks from Northern Ireland's proud past towards Portrush Open
The long-serving Royal Portrush head PGA professional has made his mark on the game from representative success across junior playing days alongside Padraig Harrington to a career covering coaching connections with Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke.
A role as PGA in Ireland captain last year helped him expand his involvement on a broader scale – resulting in a special perspective on the rich history of the game across this island and its bright future thanks to the eyes of the world on Portrush.
"We're all immensely proud of the golf course and the Royal Portrush club...to have your course broadcast into something like 600 million homes all around the world!” said McNeill. "But also this part of the world, the beautiful coastline and all the other attractions we have in the area and, long-term, going forward it will give tourism such a wonderful boost.
"It's been an interesting time, from April we've had a lot of golfers coming through (leading up to the Open)
"It all helps grow the game and encourage more people into the sport.
"It's something we take very seriously...no matter who comes through we try to host them as best we can and give everyone a good experience.
"One of the great things about the game of golf is generally the big events you watch the top names on TV take on you can then face those same courses.
"For those golfers (playing Royal Portrush before it closed for the Open), with grandstands and hospitality areas up it was a full-on experience while set up for a major.
"You can’t turn up at Wembley and start having a kickaround."
McNeill’s pride extends beyond the Royal Portrush course and feels the impact of Irish golf on the global scene is one to cherish.
"We’ve a great system of golf here...great players and the golf community here in Ireland is tightknit,” he said. "It gave us all an opportunity to get out, play and compete against each other and learn from each other, especially guys so much better.
"I learnt an awful lot from Garth McGimpsey, who was the top player in the country at the time but gave me a lot of advice.
"We have to be so thankful for what our players have achieved...the spotlight has very much been on Ireland.
"Ever since Padraig won the first of his two Opens back in 2007 all of a sudden we had a lot of major champions.
"It was 60 years between Fred Daly winning The Open then Padraig winning and then you had Graeme McDowell winning the US Open and Darren Clarke winning The Open and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
"Those guys have been such great ambassadors, not only for the game of golf but for Irish golf.
"The Open may well have come back to Royal Portrush but certainly those players played a huge role.
"It's such a poignant year with Rory competing his Grand Slam in April...what a magnificent achievement."