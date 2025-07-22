The name of Gary McNeill has been woven into many strands of Irish golf across the past four decades leading up to this past week’s record-breaking Open Championship.

The long-serving Royal Portrush head PGA professional has made his mark on the game from representative success across junior playing days alongside Padraig Harrington to a career covering coaching connections with Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke.

A role as PGA in Ireland captain last year helped him expand his involvement on a broader scale – resulting in a special perspective on the rich history of the game across this island and its bright future thanks to the eyes of the world on Portrush.

"We're all immensely proud of the golf course and the Royal Portrush club...to have your course broadcast into something like 600 million homes all around the world!” said McNeill. "But also this part of the world, the beautiful coastline and all the other attractions we have in the area and, long-term, going forward it will give tourism such a wonderful boost.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke lifts the Claret Jug following his victory at the end of the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George's. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"It's been an interesting time, from April we've had a lot of golfers coming through (leading up to the Open)

"It all helps grow the game and encourage more people into the sport.

"It's something we take very seriously...no matter who comes through we try to host them as best we can and give everyone a good experience.

"One of the great things about the game of golf is generally the big events you watch the top names on TV take on you can then face those same courses.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell (left) and Rory McIlroy after Ryder Cup glory in 2014 at Gleneagles in Scotland. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"For those golfers (playing Royal Portrush before it closed for the Open), with grandstands and hospitality areas up it was a full-on experience while set up for a major.

"You can’t turn up at Wembley and start having a kickaround."

McNeill’s pride extends beyond the Royal Portrush course and feels the impact of Irish golf on the global scene is one to cherish.

"We’ve a great system of golf here...great players and the golf community here in Ireland is tightknit,” he said. "It gave us all an opportunity to get out, play and compete against each other and learn from each other, especially guys so much better.

Shane Lowry celebrates on the 18th hole during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I learnt an awful lot from Garth McGimpsey, who was the top player in the country at the time but gave me a lot of advice.

"We have to be so thankful for what our players have achieved...the spotlight has very much been on Ireland.

"Ever since Padraig won the first of his two Opens back in 2007 all of a sudden we had a lot of major champions.

"It was 60 years between Fred Daly winning The Open then Padraig winning and then you had Graeme McDowell winning the US Open and Darren Clarke winning The Open and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Padraig Harrington holds the trophy after winning the 90th PGA Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club in 2008. (Photo by Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images)

"Those guys have been such great ambassadors, not only for the game of golf but for Irish golf.

"The Open may well have come back to Royal Portrush but certainly those players played a huge role.