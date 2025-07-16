Harry Diamond provides 'he’s hitting it well' Rory McIlroy update ahead of The Open 2025 bid

Rory McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond says the Northern Irish ace is “hitting it well” ahead of getting his Open Championship campaign underway at Royal Portrush on Thursday – and provided an update of the clubs he’ll be carrying this week.

Diamond began caddying for close friend McIlroy during the summer of 2017 and has been on the bag for 16 of his professional PGA Tour title victories, including April’s iconic Masters triumph at Augusta which completed a career Grand Slam.

The pair met at Holywood Golf Club as youngsters and McIlroy called upon his pal after the departure of J.P. Fitzgerald, who was caddie for his four major wins between 2011 and 2014.

They’ve now returned to home soil as Royal Portrush plays host to only its third Open – and first since 2019 – with McIlroy setting his sights on a first professional victory in Northern Ireland.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts alongside caddie Harry Diamond during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

You don’t often hear from Diamond, who prefers to stay in the background, but he provided a positive update as McIlroy got in final preparations ahead of teeing off alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 3:10pm on Thursday.

"Great form, he’s hitting it well,” Diamond told R&A’s Live on the Range. “Hopefully get off to a good start tomorrow.”

An entertaining exchange between Diamond and McIlroy debating over which clubs should be placed in his bag for The Open emerged on social media on Monday when McIlroy first arrived at Royal Portrush – he took to the course only 12 hours after finishing tied-second at the Scottish Open.

Diamond was in the process of cleaning club handles when he was approached for an interview as McIlroy struck balls in the background and said there’ll be a familiar look this week.

"Every other day usually (task of cleaning the clubs), trying to get the tackiness back on them so he can hold on tight,” added Diamond. “There’s nothing new in the bag.

"We’ve had the two-iron for the last couple of events so we’re getting used to that and he uses a low-bounce 60 most of the year as well...it’s pretty much the same set-up.