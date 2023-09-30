“They played a great match, yes, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world number two was pushed into a car as Europe team-mate Shane Lowry attempted to defuse what appeared to be an argument outside the clubhouse.

Pictures of the confrontation emerged after a fiery conclusion to Saturday’s fourballs session in which McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick were beaten on the final green by American pair Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy apppeared to take exception at the time to the American team’s celebrations after Cantlay holed a lengthy putt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy argues with Joe LaCava, caddie of USA's Patrick Cantlay, on the 18th during the fourballs on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire).

Both McIlroy and Fitzpatrick still had putts remaining that could have tied the match.

Arguments reportedly ensued between McIlroy and Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava, with the watching Lowry also becoming involved.

It is thought McIlroy may have been upset that LaCava stepped across the line of a European putt as he waved his cap in reference to Cantlay’s hatless appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports had emerged during the day that Cantlay was not wearing a team hat in protest at not being paid to appear, something he later denied.

After the match McIlroy said the incident would merely add motivation to his desire to succeed on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman said: “Obviously they had a great finish and Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them.

“They played a great match, yes, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears the arguments resumed as the players left the course, however, with TV pictures showing McIlroy angrily pointing his finger at somebody out of shot.

Lowry then steps in to usher McIlroy towards a waiting car.

Cantlay was asked about what occurred beside the 18th green after the match but gave little information.

“He is the best,” he said of LaCava. “That is all there is to say.”