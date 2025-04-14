'He’s one of the greatest': Northern Ireland reacts as local hero Rory McIlroy seals Masters 2025 success
McIlroy ultimately held his nerve in a play-off against Justin Rose to become only the sixth player to win all four of golf’s biggest titles, following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.
The world number two started his final round with a double-bogey before posting four birdies to restore a healthy lead, but there would be another twist on 13 when McIlroy found the water and posted a seven at the par-five.
He traded bogeys and birdies across the final five holes, putting him into a play-off with Rose, and kept his composure to seal a maiden green jacket.
The 35-year-old received a warm reception around Augusta with fans willing him onto glory – and the sentiment was similar almost 4,000 miles away back home in Northern Ireland.
Members of McIlroy’s Holywood Golf Club, where he honed his skills as a youngster before transforming into one of the world’s best, gathered at the County Down course to cheer their local hero to victory.
Personalities from the country also paid tribute to McIlroy’s achievement on social media with snooker legend Dennis Taylor posting: “Absolutely delighted for Rory and all his family. Dad Gerry, Mum Rosie, wife Erica and daughter Poppy. Rory you’re fantastic. Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sportsman. A pleasure knowing the McIlroys.”
DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “From Holywood to Green Jacket glory. Rory McIlroy has made history and Northern Ireland could not be more proud. A champion’s heart and a local hero. A moment etched in sporting legend. Congratulations Rory. The whole country is behind you.”
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “YES!!!!! Amazing @McIlroyRory - you have made Northern Ireland so, so proud! What an incredible result, a grand slam and so very well deserved.”
McIlroy’s fellow Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell said: “Rory enters golf’s most elite club completing the Grand Slam. He’s one of the greatest I’ve ever seen playing this game. Wasn’t hard to see he was special. Proud to have been by his side a few times and watched him grow. Deserves to be called one of the greatest of all time.”
Northern Ireland football’s official X account posted: “From Holywood to history. @McIlroyRory, @TheMasters Champion. A moment of pride for all of Northern Ireland.”
McIlroy’s home Holywood Golf Club said on Facebook: “So very proud and well deserved!!”
McIlroy received further plaudits from across social media on a dramatic evening.
Aadam said: “Every now and then, you get a reminder about why we love sport and fell in love with sport. Rory McIlroy winning The Masters is one of the great moments.”
James added: “One of the best things I have seen in sport in a long long time. He did it the hard way, but Rory McIlroy wins the US Masters and becomes the first European golfer to complete the career grand slam of majors. Extraordinary achievement.”
Rick said: “This is what makes sports more real, more powerful, more true than anything else. What Rory McIlroy just showed the world was pure joy, relief and jubilation all written on his face, without an announcer saying a single word for 4 minutes.”
