McIlroy endured a difficult front nine as he was three over after starting at the 10th hole, but three birdies on the back nine meant he is still in contention to land a first major title since 2014.

However, McIlroy will need to improve his driving as he only found one fairway in the first nine holes.

The round was delayed for almost two hours due to the frost but here is a recap of his opening US PGA Championship round.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the US PGA Championship

10th hole - Driver off the tee 325 yards, 100 yard chip short of the green, up and down was accomplished. PAR.

11th hole - 4 iron approach shot into the green leaves a difficult birdie opportunity. A great putt would go close as Rory tapped home for a three. PAR.

12th hole - A drive would see McIlroy land to within 100 yards of the flag. An approach shot failed to go close to the difficult pin position. However, the Northern Irishman got up and down for his four. PAR.

13th hole - A tee shot would go into the short rough on the left-hand side, with McIlroy able to lay up on the par 5. McIlroy would give himself a birdie opportunity but he couldn't convert. PAR.

14th hole - A driveable par 4 would see McIlroy's tee shot go short of the green. A chip shot wasn't close but Rory scrambled a four. PAR.

15th hole - McIlroy's tee shot at the par 3 would hit the bunker with his rescue shot not close to the pin. Rory was unable to salvage his three. BOGEY.

16th hole - A wayward tee shot would be far from the ideal start to the par 4. However, McIlroy was able to hit the front of the green. Despite a birdie putt not finding the cup, a four was easily made. PAR.

17th hole - A poor tee shot would see McIlroy find the rough yet again, with a second then going into a green side bunker. A wedge from the hazard would go 24ft from the hole with McIlroy unable to save his par. BOGEY.

18th hole - A drive on the par 4 would see the ball land in the bunker as Rory could only play out with his second. McIlroy needed to get up and down for his par but it failed to materialise. BOGEY.

1st hole - The problems off the tee would continue yet again as McIlroy went left. An iron approach into the green wasn't overly close but he was able to get his four. PAR.

2nd hole - A truly remarkable hole. McIlroy's tee shot went right and then missed the green with his second. A chip would go to the back of the green but McIlroy would hole a remarkable 35 foot putt from down the bottom of a slope for an unlikely four. PAR.

3rd hole - There would be no tee shot difficulty at the par 3 as Rory fired to within two feet to set up an easy two. BIRDIE.

4th hole - A near 350 yard drive and a long iron meant Mcllroy reached the par 5 in two strokes. The 34-year-old was able to two putt on the green to go back to +1. BIRDIE.

5th hole - McIlroy would find the green with his tee shot at the fifth but things would soon unravel. Rory could only three putt and this led to a body blow four. BOGEY.

6th hole - McIlroy would narrowly avoid the bunker as his tee shot went left but a fantastic recovery presented a birdie opportunity. Unfortunately, this wasn't taken. PAR.

7th hole - A good drive and iron would see McIlroy land just short of the green. Despite having no chance of a birdie, Rory would get his four. PAR.

8th hole - A tee shot would go close to the bunker but McIlroy was then able to send his second to within six feet. The putter would prove fruitful as Rory sunk his putt for a three. BIRDIE.

9th hole - A tee shot at the last would go into the light rough as McIlroy sent his second into the heart of the green. There would be no lengthy putt to finish off as Rory had to settle for a four. PAR.

