The Northern Irishman, who just about made the cut after a difficult second round, would have three birdies and two bogeys on his card.

The 34-year-old was one of the early starters as he was paired with Camilo Villegas.

Here is a hole-by-hole guide from his third round.

Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the 2024 Masters tournament

HOLE ONE: Problems for McIlroy off the tee as he finds the bunker. After playing out, he finds the edge of the green and is unable to convert a mid-range putt to save his 4. Not the start he would have wanted. BOGEY.

HOLE TWO: A great drive by Rory isn’t rewarded as he hits his second in the sand. A great rescue from the bunker leads to a chance of a 4 which he takes to move back to +4. BIRDIE.

HOLE THREE: McIlroy is lucky to avoid the sand with his next tee-shot at the short par 4. However, his approach is too long as he faced a lengthy birdie putt. That effort rolls way past the hole but McIlroy saves. PAR.

HOLE FOUR: A lovely iron into the middle of the green gives McIlroy a good sight of birdie. Despite being in a good position, Rory is walking towards the hole before the ball stops as he doesn’t make a two. PAR.

HOLE FIVE: McIlroy has issues with his irons yet again as his approach into the par 4 just about avoids the bunker. That disappointment wouldn’t yield any damage as he was able to get up and down. PAR.

HOLE SIX: McIlroy arguably hits a club too short at the par 3 as the ball lands well short. Rory putts towards the hole but inevitably then three putts, meaning he is back to +5. BOGEY.

HOLE SEVEN: A really frustrating hole for McIlroy as his drive and approach are both bang on the money to give himself a good chance of birdie. Unfortunately, he is unable to make a 3. PAR.

HOLE EIGHT: McIlroy finds the bunker but two clever shots after that with his irons presents a golden opportunity for a birdie. This time he duly obliges to gain a stroke back to +4. BIRDIE.

HOLE NINE: A rasping drive means McIlroy only has a wedge left into the green which he plays delightfully. That would present a chance of birdie but it isn’t taken. PAR.

HOLE TEN: A mixed bag for McIlroy on this hole as a good drive is followed-up by a loose iron shot which puts him in trouble. However, Rory is able to get up and down for a 4. PAR.

HOLE ELEVEN: McIlroy looks on with disbelief as his approach is at the back of the green with the pin at the front. This left an extreme outside chance of a birdie which was never on the cards. PAR.

HOLE TWELVE: McIlroy will have been delighted to avoided the water as he approach to the par 3 looks like it might hit the water. Thankfully, it stays on the green as he is able to make a save. PAR.

HOLE THIRTEEN: McIlroy’s second at the par 5 lands at the back of the green and he is unable to get up and down to force home a birdie. An opportunity missed to gain a stroke back. PAR.

HOLE FOURTEEN: A fantastic hole by McIlroy as his drive and approach sends the ball within a matter of feet from the hole. The Holywood man steps and buries the ball into the cup for a well-deserved 3. BIRDIE.

HOLE FIVETEEN: More frustration for McIlroy as he finds the sand with his second into the par 5. A delightful shot out of the hazard means Rory has a putt for birdie but it doesn’t go in. PAR.

HOLE SIXTEEN: The par 3 would also see McIlroy find the sand with his tee-shot. However, Rory is able to get out and sink his putt for a 3. PAR.

HOLE SEVENTEEN: A round of applause greets McIlroy’s tee-shot as it lands safely on the fairway. He drops his head as his approach lands nowhere the pin, although a birdie putt does go close. PAR.