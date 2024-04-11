Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Play was delayed by over two hours due to the weather, meaning McIlroy teed off at 18:12BST alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Here is a hole-by-hole guide from his first round.

HOLE ONE: A drive is straight down the middle of the fairway. An iron shot lands below the hole and a chance of birdie. The putt never looks like threatening the hole as he makes a four. PAR.

Rory McIlroy hits from the fairway on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

HOLE TWO: Tee-shot right into the pine needles. After managing to play out, a short iron lands to the back of the green. McIlroy fails to get up and down which leads to a frustrating six. BOGEY.

HOLE THREE: The short par 4 sees McIlroy hit a 340-yard drive to go to the edge of the green. It left him a 6ft putt for birdie which he duly takes. BIRDIE.

HOLE FOUR: McIlroy would send his tee-shot straight into the front bunker of the par 3. A chip-out would land 8ft away and then a poor putt would lead to another dropped shot. BOGEY.

HOLE FIVE: A tee-shot was delightfully sent down the middle of the fairway. An approach iron lands narrowly short of the green but McIlroy is able to secure his four. PAR.

HOLE SIX: A 9-iron is “well short”, says Nick Faldo as McIlroy leaves himself a monstrous putt for birdie. He is able to get close to have a simple tap-in for a three. PAR.

HOLE SEVEN: A drive from McIlroy would land at the rough on the side of the fairway, with his second finding the green but nowhere near the hole. PAR.

HOLE EIGHT: McIlroy would be on the green in two strokes. A very lengthy eagle putt never looked likely but McIlroy would secure a four to move back to level par. BIRDIE.

HOLE NINE: The ball lands on the fairway after hitting a tree. McIlroy was able to reach the green in two but he had to settle for a four. PAR.

HOLE TEN: McIlroy would start the back nine with a good tee-shot on the par 4 but his approach is at the side of the green. McIlroy is able to save his par by holing from 4ft to remain level par. PAR.

HOLE ELEVEN: A drive wouldn’t be followed up by a close approach. Rory was walking towards the hole before his birdie putt finished as he tapped in for a 4. PAR.

HOLE TWELVE: An 8-iron lands within a matter of feet from the hole. In goes the putt to move one-under par. BIRDIE.

HOLE THIRTEEN: A tee-shot hit right costs McIlroy at the par 5 as he fails to make a birdie. PAR.

HOLE FOURTEEN: Relief for McIlroy as he lands perfectly on the green after two strokes. He steps up and sends his putt into the hole for two-under. BIRDIE.

HOLE FIFTEEN: Another par five isn’t seized upon by McIlroy after several poor strokes. PAR.

HOLE SIXTEEN: A pulled putt for two is a dampener after a tremendous approach at the par 3. PAR.

HOLE SEVENTEEN: A disastrous hole by McIlroy who is continuously out of position. BOGEY.