The Northern Irishman was in the second last group out and was partnered alongside Tom Kim and Sam Burns.

After a double bogey on 7 and bogeys at 3 and 11, McIlroy needed a vital spark to get back into contention.

It duly arrived as he birdied 15 and 16 to move one-under par.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

However, just when it looked like he had returned to top form, a way ward tee shot would be punished on 17 as he carded yet another bogey to make it an even par 72.

Here is a hole-by-hole guide from his first round at Augusta.

HOLE ONE: McIlroy elected to drive at the first and his tee shot landed on the left of the fairway, meaning he had to chip out and lay up at the side of the green. A quality chip shot lead to McIlroy putting in from close range. PAR.

HOLE TWO: A superb tee shot from McIlroy allowed him to attack the green with a 6 iron. However, this left a difficult eagle putt which he was unable to convert but he simply rolled in the follow-up. BIRDIE.

HOLE THREE: A drive landed in the second cut near the green but things would prove difficult thereafter. A chip shot would land short with McIlroy’s third leaving a tough putt for par which failed to materialise. BOGEY.

HOLE FOUR: McIlroy’s tee shot at the par three was too long and landed at the back of the green. Rory showed his short game is in full flow by chipping out and saving his three. PAR.

HOLE FIVE: McIlroy would find the fairway with a sublime tee shot, although he failed to leave his second close to the pin. A long putt would leave a test to make par but he duly converted. PAR.

HOLE SIX: A tee shot by McIlroy would land at the back of the green. A birdie attempt would fall just short meaning Rory had a simple tap-in. PAR.

HOLE SEVEN: An error from the tee box would see McIlroy pull his tee shot left. An iron from the rough would miss the green and then McIlroy would send a chip straight into the bunker. An escape from the sand would provide Rory with a chance of making a bogey but he lipped his putt. DOUBLE BOGEY.

HOLE EIGHT: The par 5 provided McIlroy with the perfect opportunity to bounce back. A good tee shot found the fairway with Rory sending a 4 iron into the middle of the green. An eagle putt would go close but Rory ensured he returned to +1. BIRDIE.

HOLE NINE: Rory would hit a great tee shot at the par 4 but his approach into the green was short and left a lengthy putt. An outside chance of birdie would come and go. PAR. Remarkably, McIlroy spoke to American TV via an ear-bud and said: "I think just stick to the game plan, it's super early and what I really want to do is stay patient and stick to the gameplan.

"So there’s plenty of time, we’ve got the two pars fives on the back nine so plenty of time to make some birdies."

HOLE TEN: A precise tee shot would see the ball land in the middle of the fairway. McIlroy would hit an iron shot that left an uphill putt but he would see the ball go into the hole to move level par. BIRDIE.

HOLE ELEVEN: A poor tee shot would prove problematic for McIlroy who couldn’t get his second anywhere near the pin. A putt would be under hit and Rory couldn’t scramble a par. BOGEY.

HOLE TWELVE: One of the most iconic par 3’s in the world of golf. The 33-year-old would comfortably find the green but he couldn’t add a birdie to his card as his putt comes up short. PAR.

HOLE THIRTEEN: A good chance would present itself as McIlroy reached the par 5. He would give himself the best opportunity with a great tee shot but a loose iron would see Rory enter the sand. A poor escape left no chance of a birdie as McIlroy saved his five. PAR.

HOLE FOURTEEN: Another hole that will cause frustration for McIlroy. The Hollywood native would hit another fantastic tee shot but an iron into the green would leave a lengthy putt. A chance of a birdie never looked likely as he remained one over. PAR.

HOLE FIFTEEN: A drive straight down the middle allowed McIlroy to lay up at the par 5. A wedge was pinged at the hole with Rory sinking a priceless four. BIRDIE.

HOLE SIXTEEN: Rory would use that momentum as he hit a lovely iron shot into the par 3. A down hill put would flirt with the cup and dropped in to move into red numbers. BIRDIE.

HOLE SEVENTEEN: Just when it looked like Rory was in the groove, he would send his tee shot at the par 4 way left. His second would fall short of the green and it would take three attempts to get the ball home. BOGEY.

HOLE EIGHTEEN: A struggle to the very end for Rory as his tee shot found the sand. An iron rescue would land short of the green as he faced a difficult up and down. His first putt was short but he redeemed himself by knocking in the par attempt. PAR.

McIlroy is back on the course at 3:42pm UK time as he looks to post a low score to make the cut.

He’s certainly not out of it but a low score is required to get back into contention.