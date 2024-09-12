Home comforts helping Rory McIlroy produce fine Irish Open form after finishing opening round on a high at Royal County Down
McIlroy produced six birdies – including three on the trot at the end of his opening round at Royal County Down – and three bogeys to finish on 68, which leaves him two shots behind clubhouse leader Todd Clements, who eagled the last.
Rather than staying on site at the Slieve Donard Hotel, McIlroy has opted to base himself at his own house which is situated almost an hour away from the course and feels that has helped create separation which ultimately resulted in a fine start in challenging conditions.
His 68 is in stark contrast to an opening 80 the last time the Irish Open was staged at this venue in 2015 and McIlroy predicts it’s going to be a competitive leaderboard throughout the weekend with many players in contention.
"It has felt different staying at home,” he said. “I feel a bit detached from the tournament.
"Usually when you're at a tournament site you can hear players get announced on the first tee and you check your phone to see how the boys have started off and to see how the course is playing.
"I think staying an hour away I've felt detached from the tournament which is a nice thing and I haven't been so wrapped up in it. That's probably part of the reason I started well.
"It's (the leaderboard) so bunched. You're even-par and 30th and three-under and sitting fourth - it's the way the course is. It's hard to go very low but if you can manage your way around you can make a lot of pars.
"It's going to be one of these tournaments where a lot of people are going in with a chance into Sunday with the nature of the course and how it plays. It was great after the bogeys to birdie the last three holes."
On his fine finish, McIlroy added: "It was great...16 and 18 are really good birdie chances and I thought if I could get those two back it would be a good start and then to get one more back at 17 is a really nice way to finish."
