Rory McIlroy after his shot off the 9th tee during day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Rory McIlroy believes home comforts helped him kickstart his Irish Open campaign with a superb three-under par and hopes to maintain that form over the next three days as he attempts to win a second competition crown.

McIlroy produced six birdies – including three on the trot at the end of his opening round at Royal County Down – and three bogeys to finish on 68, which leaves him two shots behind clubhouse leader Todd Clements, who eagled the last.

Rather than staying on site at the Slieve Donard Hotel, McIlroy has opted to base himself at his own house which is situated almost an hour away from the course and feels that has helped create separation which ultimately resulted in a fine start in challenging conditions.

His 68 is in stark contrast to an opening 80 the last time the Irish Open was staged at this venue in 2015 and McIlroy predicts it’s going to be a competitive leaderboard throughout the weekend with many players in contention.

"It has felt different staying at home,” he said. “I feel a bit detached from the tournament.

"Usually when you're at a tournament site you can hear players get announced on the first tee and you check your phone to see how the boys have started off and to see how the course is playing.

"I think staying an hour away I've felt detached from the tournament which is a nice thing and I haven't been so wrapped up in it. That's probably part of the reason I started well.

"It's (the leaderboard) so bunched. You're even-par and 30th and three-under and sitting fourth - it's the way the course is. It's hard to go very low but if you can manage your way around you can make a lot of pars.

"It's going to be one of these tournaments where a lot of people are going in with a chance into Sunday with the nature of the course and how it plays. It was great after the bogeys to birdie the last three holes."