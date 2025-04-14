How did professional golfers react to Rory McIlroy winning Masters 2025? Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and others give their take

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy rose on Monday morning as Masters champion after a rollercoaster final round at Augusta ended in career grand slam glory – but how did his fellow professional players react to the historic success?

The Northern Irish ace became just the sixth player to win all four of golf’s biggest titles, ending an 11-year wait for his fifth major title in the process with a dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose.

Alongside an iconic green jacket, McIlroy also banked $4.2million – the biggest purse in Masters history – and his triumph has been celebrated around the world with even rivals seemingly happy to see him get over the line.

Here’s some of the best reaction from professional players – past and present – on social media.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special.

"Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”

Bryson DeChambeau

"It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day.

"It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back.

“Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one.”

Graeme McDowell

"Rory enters golf’s most elite club completing the Grand Slam. He’s one of the greatest I’ve ever seen playing this game.

"Wasn’t hard to see he was special. Proud to have been by his side a few times and watched him grow. Deserves to be called one of the greatest of all time.”

Justin Rose

“Congratulations @McIlroyRory on winning the @TheMasters and completing the Grand Slam...very cool sharing the green with you in that moment.”

Tommy Fleetwood

"A place alongside the greats of the game and possibly the greatest mentally resilient achievement ever in our sport. So happy for you @McIlroyRory and everyone involved and to be there to witness it was truly special.”

Shane Lowry

On Golf Channel: “This means everything to him.

“This is all he thinks about, all he talks about. He always said to me he’d retire a happy man if he won the green jacket, so I told Erica (McIlroy’s wife) he can retire now. He’s had a long 10, 11 years, he’s had a lot of hurdles to get over and it’s a credit to him.”

Padraig Harrington

"What a relief, some drama. Well deserved and I’m sure all the sweeter for the years waiting.”

Sir Nick Faldo

"I’ve never been put through the wringer of emotions like that in the commentary box. So pleased for @rorymcilroy, and proud to have known him all these years since he was a whippersnapper in the @faldoseries!”

Gary Player

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rory McIlroy on his historic win at the Masters and completion of the career Grand Slam. The drama of today capped off with his playoff victory was simply meant to be. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my admiration for Justin Rose, who embodies the true spirit of a gentleman in our game.

“This is one of the rarest and most difficult achievements in all of sport, something only now six golfers in history have ever accomplished. We are proud to add Rory to our exclusive club and no doubt he has set the standard for his era.

"To win all four major championships takes unwavering perseverance and the courage to overcome adversity time and time again in the face of immeasurable pressure few have ever experienced. Rory showed true grit today and also through the entire tournament.

“It was 11 years ago when Rory first started the final leg of his career Grand Slam journey. And throughout this time, he’s carried himself with class, led with principle, and played with passion.

"For him to finally don the Green Jacket in golf is a moment to be celebrated by fans around the world.