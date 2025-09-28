How many Ryder Cup points has Rory McIlroy won and where does he rank on the all-time list?

Rory McIlroy has enjoyed another sensational Ryder Cup with Team Europe and is closing in on his sixth title in one of golf’s biggest competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would cap off what has been a special 2025 for the Northern Irishman, who became only the sixth male player to complete a career Grand Slam after celebrating Masters glory in April.

Alongside the Masters and a summer Open homecoming at Royal Portrush, the Ryder Cup was amongst McIlroy’s top priorities for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old has previously spoken about how much the tournament means to him and has often saved some of his best golf for the biggest occasions.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) and Graeme McDowell celebrate winning the 2014 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With this McIlroy’s eighth Ryder Cup appearance, it’s time to take a look back through his overall record and see where he sits amongst the greats.

HOW MANY CAREER RYDER CUP POINTS HAS MCILROY WON?

Ahead of a trip to Bethpage Black in New York, McIlroy had amassed 18 points across seven Ryder Cups with an overall record of 16-13-4.

This weekend, McIlroy has been an ever-present for Luke Donald’s side and has collected another 3.5 points from a possible four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Friday’s opener, McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood stormed to victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English by a margin of 5&4 before he was back on course alongside Shane Lowry with the duo halving their fourballs contest against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

On Saturday, McIlroy once again successfully teamed up with Fleetwood before collecting a first partnership point alongside close friend Lowry.

That means McIlroy has now won 21.5 Ryder Cup points throughout his career – and has a chance to further add to his tally against Scottie Scheffler in Sunday’s singles showdown.

WHERE DOES THAT PUT MCILROY IN THE LIST OF ALL-TIME POINTS?

McIlroy has further added to his legacy as one of golf’s greats with his Ryder Cup haul and has now moved above Lanny Wadkins (18.5) and Jose Maria Olazabal (20.5) in the all-time list into joint-seventh alongside Phil Mickelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to European golfers, McIlroy sits behind Sergio Garcia, Bernhard Langer, Lee Westwood, Colin Montgomerie, Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo.

Victory over Scheffler on Sunday would see him surpass Faldo (22) and move level with iconic figure Ballesteros (22.5).

HOW DOES MCILROY’S BETHPAGE BLACK HAUL COMPARE TO PREVIOUS YEARS?

In terms of points collected, McIlroy has enjoyed one of the best Ryder Cup campaigns of his career in New York.

McIlroy shone in 2023 when Europe stormed to victory at Marco Simone in Italy, collecting four points from five matches, while he picked up three in 2012 (Medinah), 2014 (Gleneagles) and 2016 (Hazeltine).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means 2025 is already the second best return of McIlroy’s career and victory over Scheffler would make it number one.

WHAT DOES THE RYDER CUP MEAN TO MCILROY?

McIlroy’s view has undoubtedly changed across the course of his career – aged 20, he labelled it an “exhibition”, but it’s now one of the biggest competitions for the Northern Irishman.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, McIlroy pinpointed a 2010 conference call with Ballesteros which totally changed his perspective.

"I think it's more the behind-the-scenes stuff: The team room, the team talks," he said. "For me, going in as a complete rookie -- look, I watched Ryder Cups growing up. I cried whenever America won at Brookline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like it's not as if I didn't feel something when I watched Ryder Cups. But I don't know, I just – I got into that team room at Celtic Manor, and I just saw how much it meant to everyone. I sort of started [thinking], 'Maybe I got this wrong.' You start to see how much [it means], especially for Europeans.

"I remember Seve was sick, and we had him on one of those conference call things like back in the day. He's speaking to the team, and we're all in the team room.

"This is on like the Wednesday or Thursday night. I look around and the majority of the team is crying as Seve is talking to us. And I'm like, that is – that's it.