How much did Rory McIlroy earn during the 2024 season? Event breakdown of prize money won by the Northern Ireland star
The 35-year-old capped the year off by winning the DP World Tour Championship and collecting his sixth Race to Dubai crown, adding to previous successes in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023, as he was once again crowned Europe’s top golfer.
Mcllroy started 2024 with a fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic triumph in January and went on to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside good friend Shane Lowry.
There was also heartbreak along the way, finishing second behind Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst after failing to convert his lead heading into the final holes and he also had to settle for runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard on home soil in the Irish Open at Royal County Down.
In total, McIlroy played 27 professional events throughout 2024 – here’s how much he earned from each:
Dubai Invitational: Runner-up ($205,113)
Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Winner ($1,462,436)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66 ($43,000)
Genesis Invitational: T24 ($42,800)
Cognizant Classic: T21 ($87,750)
Arnold Palmer Invitational: T21 ($224,750)
The Players Championship: T19 ($285,535)
Valero Texas Open: 3rd ($634,800)
The Masters: T22 ($175,500)
RBC Heritage: T33 ($106,166)
Zurich Classic: Winner ($1,286,000)
Wells Fargo Championship: Winner ($3,600,000)
PGA Championship: T12 ($433,340)
RBC Canadian Open: T4 ($423,000)
The Memorial: T15 ($329,000)
US Open: Runner-up ($2,322,000)
Genesis Scottish Open: T4 ($330,750)
The Open: Missed Cut ($8,750)
Olympic Games: No prize money
FedEx St Jude Championship: T68 ($40,600)
PGA Championship: T11 ($500,000)
Tour Championship: T9 ($1,608,333)
Amgen Irish Open: 2 (€595.507)
BMW PGA Championship: T2 ($778,500)
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T25 ($39,744)
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T3 ($567,000)
DP World Tour Championship: Winner ($3,000,000)
Race to Dubai: Winner ($2,000,000)
That means McIlroy earned a combined $21,130,374 (or £16,885,070) in prize money alone throughout 2024!
Reflecting on his season-ending success, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “It means a lot. I’ve been through a lot this year professionally and personally.
“It feels like a fitting end to 2024 – I’ve persevered this year a lot, had close calls, wasn’t able to get it done. So to be able to get over the line…I hung on and got the job done.”
He will be back in action for ‘The Showdown’ in Las Vegas in December when McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler go up against LIV's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
