How much has Rory McIlroy earned throughout his career? Year-by-year breakdown of prize money and titles won by Northern Ireland star

One of Northern Ireland’s sporting greats, Rory Mcllroy has been amongst golf’s biggest stars for almost 15 years, winning an array of accolades alongside generating significant wealth in the process.

Throughout his career, the 35-year-old has lifted 41 professional titles, including four major crowns – the most recent of which came at the 2014 PGA Championship – and won four times throughout 2024, starting with January’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic and culminating with success in the season finale, celebrating a DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double.

McIlroy has now amassed more prize money than every other player in PGA Tour history outside of Tiger Woods, who has won an eye-watering $120,999,166 throughout his career, but current world number one Scottie Scheffler is hot on the Holywood native’s heels – he has already earned $71,793,586 at the age of 28.

It’s not surprising to see McIlroy so high on the list considering he’s won most of the sport’s biggest titles many times over, but just how much prize money has he taken home over the years?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the DP World Tour Championship trophy and the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green whilst gesturing 'six' for his sixth Race to Dubai title, on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Here’s a full year-by-year breakdown of his career earnings and titles across both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour so far:

2007: $288,852 – Turned professional in September 2007.

2008: $725,461 – Ended the season with six top-10 finishes on the European Tour.

2009: $3,831,864 – Titles won: Dubai Desert Classic.

2010: $4,280,786 – Titles won: Quail Hollow Championship.

2011: $5,210,070 – Titles won: U.S. Open, UBS Hong Kong Open.

2012: $12,984,167 – Titles won: PGA Championship, DP World Tour Championship, The Honda Classic, Deutsche Bank Championship, BMW Championship, Race to Dubai.

2013: $2,700,683 – Titles won: None.

2014: $14,409,494 – Titles won: The Open Championship, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship, Race to Dubai.

2015: $9,593,227 – Titles won: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, WGC-Cadillac Match Play, DP World Tour Championship, Wells Fargo Championship, Race to Dubai.

2016: $8,886,888 – Titles won: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Deutsche Bank Championship, Tour Championship, FedEx Cup.

2017: $4,338,908 – Titles won: None.

2018: $7,042,199 – Titles won: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

2019: $11,008,620 – Titles won: The Players Championship, RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship, WGC-HSBC Champions, FedEx Cup.

2020: $5,565,618 – Titles won: None.

2021: $5,868,607 – Titles won: Wells Fargo Championship, CJ Cup.

2022: $14,432,719 – Titles won: RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship, CJ Cup, Race to Dubai, FedEx Cup.

2023: $21,709,016 – Titles won: Genesis Scottish Open, Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Race to Dubai.

2024: $17,035,973 – Titles won: Hero Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship, Race to Dubai.

That means throughout his career, McIlroy has won a whopping $149,913,169 in prize money alone – that doesn’t even include sponsorships or endorsements!

McIlroy has recently been speaking about money with the topic of potential payments for playing in the Ryder Cup, telling BBC Sport: "I personally would pay for the privilege to play on the Ryder Cup.